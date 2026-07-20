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Home / Industry / News / India's crude oil import bill soars 48% in June amid supply shock

India's crude oil import bill soars 48% in June amid supply shock

India's crude oil import bill climbed to $14.7 billion in June as elevated global crude prices amid supply disruptions outweighed a decline in import volumes

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Shubhangi Mathur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

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India's crude oil import bill rose 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $14.7 billion in June despite importing lower volumes than a year earlier, official data showed. India imported 18.9 million tonnes of crude oil in June, 7.1 per cent lower than the 20.3 million tonnes imported in the same period last year, according to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).
 
The sharp rise in the import bill comes as the Indian basket crude price averaged $85.47 per barrel during June, against $69.77 per barrel a year earlier. Crude oil remains India's largest import item, accounting for around 20 per cent of the country's merchandise import bill.
   
India has been sourcing energy at significantly higher costs to ensure availability in the domestic market during the ongoing crisis. Energy prices have surged in recent months due to supply disruptions triggered by the blockage of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, constraining supplies from West Asia.
 
Amid constrained supplies from West Asia, India imported around 50 per cent of its crude oil requirements from Russia in June, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Venezuela were also among the top suppliers. To ensure fuel availability, Indian refiners have stepped up crude oil imports from Russia and non-traditional suppliers such as Venezuela, Brazil, and Angola.
 
India sources around 90 per cent of its domestic crude oil requirements, 50 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and 60 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) requirements from the global market.

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The country's net oil and gas bill, which reflects spending on imports of petroleum products such as crude oil, LNG, and LPG, minus earnings from exports of refined products, rose 36.4 per cent YoY in June to $13.1 billion. This comes as the government has levied excise duty on exports of petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) since the beginning of the West Asia crisis to discourage exports while prioritising domestic demand amid supply constraints.
 
India's crude oil import bill rose 61 per cent to $49.8 billion in the first three months (April-June) of the current financial year, while the net oil and gas bill increased 45 per cent to $44.9 billion.
       

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Topics : Crude Oil Price Crude Oil West Asia

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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