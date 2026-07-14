India's disability economy pegged at $150 bn, potential seen at $500 bn

The report estimated the $150-billion market using a conservative base of 100 million persons with disabilities and spending across healthcare and rehabilitation, education and vocational training, assistive technologies, daily living and financial services. It said the larger estimate reflects the market's full potential before accounting for affordability and access constraints.

The paper proposed a "Purple Economy" framework that seeks to integrate persons with disabilities into mainstream economic activity as workers, entrepreneurs, consumers and innovators. Among its recommendations are dedicated Purple Economic Zones to bring together skilling, manufacturing, enterprise development, assistive technology, procurement and support services, alongside interoperable digital public infrastructure to improve access to jobs, finance, government schemes and service providers.

Speaking at the launch event of the report, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary called on companies to undertake "purple audits" and disclose the representation of persons with disabilities across their workforce, including among new hires and senior management, as part of their corporate governance practices. He also said employing persons with disabilities in consumer-facing roles could help normalise inclusion and reshape societal perceptions.

“There needs to be more purple audits and reports as part of the balance sheet reporting and the corporate governance norms that talk about how many of your new hires, recruits and top management are people with disabilities. And there's a survey report I read that said 38 per cent of the corporates they surveyed said they don't have a single disabled employee. So maybe they're not screening them, and that also speaks to a lack of sensitivity. So those numbers also need to go up,” he added.

Chaudhary also called for targeted entrepreneurship programmes for persons with disabilities, saying advances in artificial intelligence and technology had lowered barriers to starting businesses. Arguing that entrepreneurs are created rather than born, he said entrepreneurship skills — from fundraising to enterprise management — could be taught and should be nurtured through education as well as dedicated skilling initiatives for persons with disabilities.