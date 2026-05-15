India's e-commerce and ride-hailing firms brace for higher fuel costs

Industry executives said a prolonged increase in fuel prices could raise operating costs and push up prices for transport, delivery and online goods by 10 per cent–20 per cent.

“The immediate impact will be felt by bike-taxi and delivery partners, whose vehicles largely run on petrol,” said an industry executive. “If fuel prices remain elevated, fares could rise by 10 per cent–20 per cent, with at least part of the increase likely to be passed on to customers.”

Industry executives said electric vehicles remain a long-term alternative for ride-hailing and e-commerce firms, but a rapid transition is difficult because the majority of bikes used across the industry still run on petrol.

Industry executives said the immediate pressure is likely to be felt in categories such as cooked food, groceries and packaged food, where higher fuel costs directly affect sourcing and delivery economics.

“Fresh food and grocery categories in quick commerce are likely to see the biggest impact, which could eventually lead to price increases,” another industry executive said.

Executives and analysts said e-commerce platforms may remain relatively insulated in the near term for non-perishable and non-food products because inventories are already stocked. But if elevated crude prices persist through August, sellers could begin raising product prices by 6 per cent–7 per cent, they added.

They said several food categories are likely to face pricing pressure. Many eateries and restaurants are already dealing with LPG shortages, and those supply disruptions could eventually spill over into the e-commerce ecosystem.

Rising tensions in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the US have raised concerns about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy chokepoint through which roughly one-third of India’s crude imports and most of its LPG supplies transit, analysts said.

Restaurants and eateries in cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata have reported LPG shortages, panic buying and price spikes. Gig workers and delivery partners using LPG or CNG vehicles have also faced long queues for refuelling and fewer trips, according to media reports.

Higher fuel costs would ultimately be passed on to consumers, executives said, even as the government has urged small businesses and sellers not to raise prices of essential products.

Another industry executive said e-commerce and ride-hailing companies may temporarily offer compensation to delivery partners if fuel-price increases prove short-lived. But a prolonged conflict and sustained rise in fuel costs would eventually force companies to pass at least part of the increase on to customers, potentially affecting consumer spending as households cut back on discretionary purchases.

E-commerce companies are already seeing increased demand for alternatives such as induction appliances and electric vehicles as consumers look to reduce dependence on LPG and petrol.

Praveen Khandelwal, member of Parliament and secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents 90 million traders and small businesses, said the ₹3-a-litre increase in petrol and diesel prices should be viewed in the context of rising global crude prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting energy markets.