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Home / Industry / News / India's edible oil imports hit 10-month high in July on high demand: SEA

India's edible oil imports hit 10-month high in July on high demand: SEA

Refiners raised palm oil and soyoil purchases ahead of the festival season, with total imports reaching their highest level in 10 months, industry data showed

edible oil

Imports of soyoil rose 31 per cent ‌to 498,881 tons, the highest in seven months, and sunflower ​oil imports were up about 4 per cent to 251,639 tons (Photo: Freepik)

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

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India's edible oil imports ​rose to their highest level in 10 months in July as refiners stepped up purchases of palm oil and soyoil to replenish inventories ahead of the festival season, a leading trade body said on Thursday. 
Increased demand ‌from the world's biggest importer ​of vegetable oils could help ​top producers Indonesia, Malaysia and Argentina in bringing down stocks and ​support benchmark palm oil and soyoil futures. 
Palm oil imports in July rose about 50 per cent from the previous month to 730,965 metric tons, the highest in five months, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' ​Association of India (SEA) said in a statement. 
 
Imports of soyoil rose 31 per cent ‌to 498,881 tons, the highest in seven months, and sunflower ​oil imports were up about 4 per cent to 251,639 tons, the SEA said. 
Total edible oil imports rose 33.3 per cent to 1.48 million tons, their highest ‌since September 2025, the ​statement added.

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The figures exclude duty-free ‌shipments arriving via land from neighbouring Nepal, the SEA said.
 
Refiners ‌are increasing purchases in anticipation of stronger demand as the festival ​season is approaching, said Mumbai-based Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage. 
India will ​celebrate a series of festivals between August and November, when demand for edible oils typically peaks. 
"Imports are ‌likely to remain strong in August, with palm oil shipments potentially ‌exceeding 700,000 tons," Bajoria said.
India sources most of its palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, while soyoil and sunflower oil are imported mainly from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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Topics : Edible oil market edible oil edible oils Oil imports

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:56 PM IST