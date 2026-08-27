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Home / Industry / News / India's entertainment and media market to reach $36.7 bn by 2030: PwC

India's entertainment and media market to reach $36.7 bn by 2030: PwC

Internet advertising revenue is projected to nearly double from $7.5 billion in 2025 to $14.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9 per cent

Media & entertainment industry

Media & entertainment industry

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 8:42 PM IST

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India’s entertainment and media (E&M) market is set to grow to $36.7 billion by 2030 from $25.7 billion in 2025, as the sector evolves from being scale-driven to value-driven, according to a report by PwC India.
 
The E&M market in the country is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4 per cent, nearly twice the global industry growth rate of 4 per cent over the same period.
 
The next phase of India’s digital growth will focus on monetising engagement, improving revenue generation and building sustainable user economics, after the first phase was largely focused on audience acquisition.
  
The shift is being supported by digital ecosystems, regional content and technology-led revenue streams, with regional-language content emerging as a key growth engine.
 
Internet advertising revenue is projected to nearly double from $7.5 billion in 2025 to $14.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9 per cent, with search and video advertising supporting this expansion.

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Other key trends include OTT video moving from subscriber scale to stronger monetisation, gaming and e-sports broadening their revenue models, and AI increasingly being applied across content creation, production, discovery, advertising and audience engagement to improve efficiency and monetisation.
 
Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader – media, entertainment, and sports, PwC India, said in its release, “India has already demonstrated its ability to build audience scale. The next phase is about converting that engagement into sustainable value. AI is beginning to improve how content is created, discovered, and personalised, while regional storytelling and premium experiences are creating new ways to deepen engagement and monetisation. Companies that combine innovation with relevance, operational discipline, and trust will be best placed to lead the next phase of growth.”
 
Meanwhile, mobile, broadband, fibre and 5G infrastructure are supporting richer content experiences, new advertising models and larger addressable audiences across India’s digital ecosystem.
 
Traditional media is also expected to remain resilient. Television revenue is projected to increase from $7.2 billion to $7.5 billion, while newspaper revenue could rise from $3 billion to $3.5 billion by 2030.
 
“India’s E&M sector is entering a period of meaningful transformation. The opportunity ahead will extend beyond expanding audiences and platforms to building stronger connections between content, technology, and consumer experiences. As these ecosystems become more integrated, organisations will need to rethink how they create value, collaborate across the industry, and build trust in an increasingly AI-enabled environment. The leaders of the next phase will be those that can turn this convergence into distinctive, sustainable, and responsible growth,” Sethi added.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 8:41 PM IST