India's finished steel exports jump 36.6% in April-February period

India's crude steel ​production increased 11.2 per cent year-on-year to 153.61 million ‌metric tons over the same ​period

STEEL

Finished ‌steel consumption rose 7.2 per cent to 147.7 ‌million metric tons during the period

Reuters New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

India's ​finished steel exports climbed ​36.6 per cent year-on-year to 6.02 ‌million metric tons in the first 11 months of the financial year, according to provisional government data reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

India, the world's second-biggest ‌crude steel producer, imported 5.6 million metric tons of finished steel during April-February, down 37.4 per cent year-on-year, the data showed.

India's crude steel ​production increased 11.2 per cent year-on-year to 153.61 million ‌metric tons over the same ​period.

Finished ‌steel consumption rose 7.2 per cent to 147.7 ‌million metric tons during the period, ‌the data showed.

The ​government will ​detail country-wise trade later in the month.

 

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

