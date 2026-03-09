India's finished steel exports jump 36.6% in April-February period
India's finished steel exports climbed 36.6 per cent year-on-year to 6.02 million metric tons in the first 11 months of the financial year, according to provisional government data reviewed by Reuters on Monday.
India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, imported 5.6 million metric tons of finished steel during April-February, down 37.4 per cent year-on-year, the data showed.
India's crude steel production increased 11.2 per cent year-on-year to 153.61 million metric tons over the same period.
Finished steel consumption rose 7.2 per cent to 147.7 million metric tons during the period, the data showed.
The government will detail country-wise trade later in the month.
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 12:56 PM IST