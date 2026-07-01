India's first integrated bio-ethanol refinery to open in Odisha on July 4

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the ₹1,775 crore project, which has an annual production capacity of 6.3 crore litres of ethanol, on 4 July. The facility marks a significant milestone in India's biofuel mission and its efforts to convert agricultural waste into value-added green fuel.

Developed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) under the Pradhan Mantri Jaiv Indhan-Vatavaran Anukool Fasal Awashesh Nivaran (JI-VAN) Yojana, the integrated refinery is the first of its kind in the country to commercially produce second-generation ethanol from paddy straw and other lignocellulosic agricultural residues.

Unlike conventional first-generation ethanol, which is produced from foodgrains or sugarcane, 2G ethanol is manufactured from crop residues that are otherwise often burnt in fields, contributing to severe air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The refinery is a major technological leap as it converts agricultural waste into clean transport fuel while addressing the problem of stubble burning.

"BPCL's bio-ethanol refinery at Bargarh is a first-of-its-kind unit in India as it has been designed as an integrated facility with both 1G and 2G bio-ethanol production units with a capacity of 100 kilolitres per day each. The unit utilises surplus rice grain and rice straw to produce sustainable bio-ethanol through first- and second-generation technologies," a senior BPCL official told Business Standard.

According to the official, the 1G process converts surplus and broken rice into fuel-grade ethanol for blending with petrol under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme while generating distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), a valuable animal feed co-product.

Similarly, the 2G process transforms rice straw into ethanol, providing an environmentally responsible alternative to crop residue burning and supporting sustainable biomass utilisation. The plant will process 480 tonnes of rice straw a day sourced from 1.6 lakh acres of farmland through an organised biomass supply chain to produce 100 kilolitres of 2G ethanol. What once burned in fields will now contribute to India's energy security, the official said.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of 3.3 crore litres from the 1G ethanol unit and 3 crore litres from the 2G unit. The technology for the project has been provided by Praj Industries Ltd. The company plans to source more than 200,000 tonnes of rice straw from within a 20-km radius of the project area.

The bio-refinery operates under a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system, ensuring complete treatment and recycling of all process effluents within the plant. It also uses only rice straw as boiler fuel, with no fossil fuel required for regular production.

Apart from strengthening India's clean energy transition, the refinery is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for western Odisha. Thousands of farmers in Bargarh and neighbouring districts will have an assured market for paddy straw, creating an additional income stream. The project is expected to channel more than ₹100 crore into the rural economy every year.

In addition to providing direct employment to around 800 people, the biomass supply chain linked to the refinery is projected to generate indirect employment for nearly 1,200 people in rural areas and foster entrepreneurship among around 250 local entrepreneurs, farmers and women's self-help groups in western Odisha through biomass collection, transportation, logistics, plant operations and ancillary industries.

The facility assumes significance at a time when India is rapidly expanding its ethanol economy. The country has built an installed ethanol production capacity of nearly 20 billion litres a year as it pursues the ambitious target of increasing ethanol blending in petrol to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, lower carbon emissions and strengthen energy security.

While much of the existing capacity is based on sugarcane and grain feedstocks, the government has shifted its focus towards second-generation biofuels that utilise agricultural residues without competing with food production. The Bargarh refinery is expected to serve as a model for similar projects across the country.