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Home / Industry / News / India's fisheries exports rise to ₹68,000 cr after US tariffs: MoS Baghel

India's fisheries exports rise to ₹68,000 cr after US tariffs: MoS Baghel

The government aims to achieve Rs 1 trillion in fisheries exports over the next five years, he said on the sidelines of the second National Veterinary, Dairy and Fisheries Symposium 2026 in Nagpur

fisheries, fish

"India's fisheries exports have increased by 25 per cent as we began exploring new markets soon after US tariffs were imposed," he said at the symposium at the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University here. (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

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India's fisheries exports have risen from about Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore as the country tapped new markets following US tariff measures, Union minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel claimed on Saturday.

The government aims to achieve Rs 1 trillion in fisheries exports over the next five years, he said on the sidelines of the second National Veterinary, Dairy and Fisheries Symposium 2026 in Nagpur.

India is exporting prawns, tuna and other fish varieties to several parts of the world, including Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia, he said.

"India's fisheries exports have increased by 25 per cent as we began exploring new markets soon after US tariffs were imposed," he said at the symposium at the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University here.

 

However, he did not specify the period of the growth.

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Later, the minister told the media that Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are major fisheries export hubs in the country, covering both inland and marine production.

The minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying said that top officials from his ministry have been visiting new markets and tapping them for exports. "Our fisheries exports have risen from about Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore US tariff measures," he claimed.

The government is aiming to hit Rs 1 trillion in fisheries exports over the next five years, he said.

The minister also highlighted various initiatives being taken to strengthen the fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : fisheries sector Indian exports Industry News

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

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