India's fuel exports fall to lowest level since 2022 on West Asia crisis

India’s exports of oil products, led by diesel and petrol, slumped to their lowest last month since October 2022, dragged down by Europe and the war in West Asia.

Exports of fuels last month averaged 947,000 barrels per day (bpd), 18 per cent lower from February, on the last day of which the war started, according to industry data provider Kpler. Exports fell by 51,000 bpd from March, when the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy-supply waterway, closed.

The value of India's exports in April was around $2.4 billion, according to price calculations based on the oil-ministry data for March and the data on volumes from Kpler.

The government has not announced the official data for April.

Shortages of crude oil of the right variety and disruption in shipping and export taxes have compounded matters, according to industry officials.

India’s fuel exports, accounting for 8.8 per cent of the country’s total by value, declined 13 per cent to $38.8 billion in FY26 from a year earlier, according to the oil-ministry data.

Declining overseas sales may affect India’s trade deficit

Reliance Industries, which accounts for around 80 per cent of the country’s fuel exports, sold 16 per cent less last month over February.

Europe, India’s third-biggest market last year, did not receive any cargo last month, the shipping data showed.

“The government has imposed a special additional excise duty to discourage exports,’’ said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president (ratings), Icra.

“Throughput has also fallen. Refineries are running above 100 per capacity but they have come down from the previous levels of 120 per cent. The availability of crude oil is also an issue,’’ he added.

Indian imports of crude oil declined by around 800,000 bpd, or around 15 per cent, in April from February because of the war.

The decline comes amid India’s fuel demand increasing 5-7 per cent last quarter, the highest among major economies.

Indian refiners must first meet domestic demand before selling overseas, officials at state refiners said.

The refinery run declined in April to 5.1 million-5.2 million bpd, down by 300,000-400,000 bpd from November-February, said Sumit Ritolia, analyst at Kpler.

“A shift toward higher domestic allocation has further reduced exportable volumes.’’ Ritolia also referred to the closure of Russian Rosneft’s 400,000-bpd refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat, for maintenance. The Jamnagar refinery (of Reliance Industries) has seen a dip in its intake of crude oil, processing, and exports, he added.

No Reliance Industries spokesperson was available for comment.

New Delhi cut the fortnightly reviewed special excise tax (per litre) on export of diesel and jet fuel from May to Rs 23 and Rs 33 from Rs 55.5 and Rs 42, respectively, in line with falling cracks, or the profits made from converting crude oil into fuels.