India's GCC revenue nears $100 billion as AI drives sector growth

The number of GCCs has also gone past 2,000, estimated currently at 2,117 at the end of March, up from about 1,760 a year earlier. There are 583 centres that generate annual revenue between $100 million and $1 billion and 423 centres that have revenue below $100 million.

The reason, according to the report, is driven by four factors: GCCs in the country are increasingly moving from being just delivery centres to value-driven ones, a higher number of centres that have AI centres of excellence, a higher-skilled workforce with domain expertise, and upskilling and tie-ups with universities.

“India’s GCC ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental reset. The shift from scale to value is now well underway, with AI acting as the catalyst. GCCs are increasingly taking ownership of global products, platforms, and business outcomes, positioning India as a strategic nerve centre for enterprises worldwide. The next phase of growth will be defined by how effectively these centres can drive enterprise-wide transformation and deliver measurable impact,” Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar said.

As per the report, nearly 75 per cent of India’s GCCs have the potential to evolve into portfolio or transformation hubs over the next five years. Realising this will require action across four key areas: shifting portfolios towards high-complexity work that AI cannot easily replicate; building a workforce that can effectively work alongside AI; measuring performance through business outcomes rather than operational metrics; and moving from managing partners to co-creating with them.

About 2.36 million people are employed by these GCCs, with Bengaluru (34 per cent) and Hyderabad (14 per cent) having the largest base, followed by Chennai and Pune. What is notable is the evolution of core engineering and leadership roles in the country. For example, product management roles have nearly doubled to 20 per cent from 11.4 per cent five years ago, while niche skill roles are up 1.4 times to 27 per cent from 20 per cent during the same period.

AI talent now makes up 28 per cent of the global talent pool, making India the largest hub outside the US. Thirty-one per cent of niche-skill professionals in Indian GCCs have more than six years of experience on average, showing deep expertise.

Powered by an AI-ready workforce and the shift from offshoring to global capability ownership, the landscape continues to accelerate. Workforce remains India’s greatest strength, but the focus is shifting from traditional skill sets to domain and technology expertise.