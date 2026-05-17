India's gems, jewellery exports down 9.07% in April at ₹20,825 crore

India's gems and jewellery exports declined by 9.07 per cent at $2,226.45 million (Rs 20,825.01 crore) in April following the West Asia conflict, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council said.

The total exports were $2,448.53 million (Rs 20,952.26 crore) in the same month in 2025, as per the data by the industry apex body GJEPC.

"Decline in exports is mainly due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has caused worldwide disruptions affecting exports. Besides geopolitical tensions, exports to the US, a major export market for the gems and jewellery industry, were also affected because there is still no clarity on the tariffs," GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

Meanwhile, data from the GJEPC revealed that the overall export of cut and polished diamonds declined 19.65 per cent in April at $890.91 million compared to $1,108.74 million for the same period last year.

Export of polished lab-grown diamonds dipped 15.53 per cent to $93.28 million in April from $110.43 million last year.

Gold jewellery exports was down 21.77 per cent to $841.54 million in April, compared to $1,075.67 million for the same period last year.

The total export of plain gold jewellery at $341.08 in April 2026 showing a decline of 47.06 per cent against $644.33 for the same period of the previous year.

However, the exports of studded gold jewellery grew 16.02 per cent at $500.46 in April compared to $431.35 for the same period last year.

Silver jewellery exports in the previous month surged by 444 per cent to $268.38 million against $49.33 million in the same month last year.