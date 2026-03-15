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Home / Industry / News / India's gems, jewellery exports up 3.86% at $2,680.79 mn in Feb: GJEPC

India's gems, jewellery exports up 3.86% at $2,680.79 mn in Feb: GJEPC

The overall exports stood at $2,581.08 million (Rs 22,460.13 crore) during the corresponding month of 2025, GJEPC data showed

gold, jewellery

The total exports of gold jewellery witnessed a 3.23 per cent growth to $ 928.85 million.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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India's gems and jewellery exports grew 3.86 per cent year-on-year to $ 2,680.79 million (Rs 24,340.05 crore) in February, following the industry's diversification into other markets, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The overall exports stood at $ 2,581.08 million (Rs 22,460.13 crore) during the corresponding month of 2025, GJEPC data showed.

From April 2025 to February 2026, total gems and jewellery exports were almost flat at $ 25,933.72 million (Rs 2,28,230.06 crores) compared to $ 25,915.81 million (Rs 2,18,737.62 crores) in the year-ago period.

"The past year has been challenging for the global gem and jewellery industry, shaped by evolving US tariff policies, geopolitical uncertainties, and changing consumer preferences across key markets. Despite these headwinds, the Indian gem and jewellery sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience," GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali said.

 

Exporters have actively diversified their export markets, strengthening their presence in destinations such as the UAE and Australia, where free trade agreements have played a significant role, while markets like Hong Kong have continued to provide strong support, he added.

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Recent developments in the US tariff framework have also provided some support to the studded jewellery segment; however, the industry awaits greater clarity regarding the final tariff treatment for natural diamonds and certain loose stone categories, which are currently subject to a 10 per cent import duty under the prevailing US executive order, Bhansali said.

According to GJEPC data, exports of cut and polished diamonds slipped marginally by 0.84 per cent to $ 1,351.17 million (Rs 12,268.05 crore) in February compared to $ 1,362.67 million (Rs 11,860.71 crore) a year ago.

Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds grew 1.85 per cent last month to $ 113.74 million (Rs 1,033.03 crore) from $ 111.68 million (Rs 972.04 crore).

The total exports of gold jewellery witnessed a 3.23 per cent growth to $ 928.85 million (Rs 8,432.16 crore) last month compared to $ 899.82 million (Rs 7,828.05 crore) a year earlier.

Silver jewellery exports surged by 123.77 per cent in February to $ 116.37 million (Rs 1,056.30 crores) against $ 52.01 million (Rs 452.39 crores) in the year-ago month.

Talking about the geopolitical tension in the West Asia region, Bhansali said the industry remains watchful of evolving geopolitical developments and global trade conditions as we move into the final phase of the financial year.

"Exporters are closely monitoring the situation and working with trade partners to ensure continuity of shipments and supply chains," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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