India's GLP-1 market enters slower growth phase after semaglutide surge

According to Pharmarack data, the domestic GLP-1 agonist market, comprising blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, has expanded nearly fourfold to about Rs 1,906 crore in May 2026 from Rs 565 crore a year earlier, driven largely by the entry of lower-cost semaglutide generics following patent expiry.

However, the breakneck pace of growth seen immediately after generic launches is beginning to moderate. Overall GLP-1 market growth slowed to around 8 per cent month-on-month in May from 21 per cent in April, while semaglutide value growth decelerated sharply to 6 per cent from 50 per cent in the previous month. More significantly, semaglutide unit growth slowed to 12 per cent in May from 88 per cent in April, indicating that the initial affordability-led patient onboarding wave may be tapering off.

Pharmarack said semaglutide consumption appears to have established a "new base" following aggressive generic pricing, suggesting that affordability has expanded access significantly even as the pace of new patient additions moderates.

The anti-obesity segment is now primarily dominated by tirzepatide and semaglutide, which together account for over 90 per cent of the market. Tirzepatide alone contributed Rs 1,207 crore, or 63 per cent of the GLP-1 market, while semaglutide accounted for Rs 589 crore.

Despite the flood of generic semaglutide launches, tirzepatide's continued dominance suggests that physician preference and clinical differentiation continue to play a significant role in prescribing decisions. Tirzepatide appears to have returned to its pre-generic-launch growth trajectory, indicating continued stickiness of the innovator molecule despite lower-cost alternatives entering the market.

Pharmarack noted that while semaglutide consumption has established a new base following aggressive generic pricing, the momentum is slowing as a significant proportion of eligible patients may already have been onboarded. The market is now moving from a launch-driven expansion phase to one dependent on patient retention, repeat purchases and long-term therapy adherence. Future growth, it said, will increasingly depend on therapy continuation rates, patient dropouts and the industry's ability to onboard new eligible patients who were previously priced out of the category.

The data also point to potential inventory pressure emerging in the obesity-drug market. With around 35 brands from 17 companies now competing in semaglutide, aggressive primary stocking by companies may not necessarily be matched by secondary demand pull from prescriptions and repeat consumption.

"Since market growth has slowed down, there are brands that have shown negative traction over April 2026. There are chances of inventory build-up, especially in semaglutide generics, that may start becoming visible," Pharmarack said in its monthly industry presentation.

Innovator brands continue to retain physician confidence despite the generic onslaught. Ozempic posted 27 per cent month-on-month unit growth in May, while Sun Pharma's Noveltreat more than doubled sequentially. At the same time, Eli Lilly's Mounjaro continued to dominate the Indian pharmaceutical market rankings, retaining its position as the top-selling brand by value. It remained the No. 1 pharmaceutical brand in India on both a monthly and MAT basis.

The broader Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) also maintained strong momentum in May, growing 10.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21,805 crore. Chronic therapies led the growth, with cardiac drugs rising 13.9 per cent, anti-diabetes therapies 16.8 per cent and respiratory therapies 12.3 per cent during the month.