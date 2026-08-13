India's H1 solar additions rise 38% ahead of ALMM-II deadline: WoodMac

India added 34 GW of solar capacity in the first half (H1) of 2026, which is 38 per cent above H1 2025 levels, as developers raced to commission projects ahead of the June deadline for the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers-II (ALMM-II) for solar cells, according to Wood Mackenzie’s ‘From Modules to Cells: India Deepens its Solar PV Push’ report.

The analytics company forecast the additions in 2026 to exceed 50 GW. “India is set to commission more solar capacity in 2026 than in any year in its installation history, even as the policy driving that surge simultaneously creates a supply crunch that will push system prices significantly higher,” it said.

“The near-term cost impact is unavoidable, and developers will need to navigate a difficult transition period before prices stabilise,” said Sureet Singh, Research Analyst, Wood Mackenzie.

The additions in H1 2026 reflect a concentrated push by developers to complete projects before ALMM-II took effect, requiring the use of modules produced from domestically manufactured cells in government-supported projects, it added. The increased build-out was further driven by the phased removal of waivers for inter-state transmission charges, which fell from 75 per cent to 50 per cent for projects commissioned from July 2026, and are set to be phased out entirely after July 2028.

The momentum of capacity additions is expected to slow in the second half of the year as cell capacity constraints and rising module prices weigh on project development, the report said, while also noting that ALMM-II waivers granted for net metering and open access projects until 31 December 2026 could provide an upside. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also agreed to waive the mandate for projects approaching completion.

While the policy measure has reduced cell imports from China, sourcing has moved to Southeast Asia, with Indonesian cell imports nearly tripling in early 2026, the report highlighted. In the first five months of 2026, wafer imports stood at 5 GW, while cell imports stood at 20 GW. Wafer imports climbed 86 per cent year-on-year to support domestic cell production.

Additionally, India has imposed a 20 per cent basic customs duty on imported cells and modules, and the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended additional anti-dumping duties of up to 30 per cent on Chinese cells and modules, pending a final decision from the central government.

The report also mentioned that any delay to the 14 GW of new cell manufacturing capacity, which is currently under construction, will risk import reliance and drive prices beyond current estimates. By 2029, 130 GW of additional cell capacity is expected to come online. Cell production is projected to reach 29 GW next year, still 21 GW below the average annual module demand of 50 GW. This is expected to result in system prices declining by just 3 per cent between Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 (calendar years).

“Prices are expected to stabilise through 2029 as additional cell capacity comes online, but the transition will require policy consistency and timely execution by manufacturers,” said Mathew Thomas, Research Analyst, Wood Mackenzie, who added that the rollout of ALMM-II may follow ALMM-I’s pattern of multiple exemptions, though the impact should be more contained given greater preparedness among suppliers, developers and policymakers.