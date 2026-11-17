India’s information technology spending is likely to increase by 10 per cent to ₹16.9 lakh crore in 2027, with infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) likely to see the highest growth during the next calendar year, business and technology insights company Gartner said on Tuesday.

“The expansion of GCCs, growing demand for AI-optimized infrastructure and cloud services, and investments in cybersecurity, sovereign capabilities and data modernization are driving technology spending growth across organizations. AI is no longer being treated as a standalone technology investment and is becoming a foundational layer for business growth and digital competitiveness,” D D Mishra, a vice-president analyst at the organisation, said.

Spending on data centre systems in India in 2027 is likely to rise to ₹1.2 lakh crore, a growth of 28.4 per cent year-on-year, while expenditure on software is likely to exceed ₹2.6 lakh crore, a rise of nearly 19 per cent compared with 2026.

In the IaaS segment, where total spending in 2026 is estimated to be slightly more than ₹58,000 crore, expenditure is likely to rise 40 per cent year-on-year to ₹81,580 crore.

“IaaS continues to experience strong demand across user segments, particularly in sectors such as financial services and government, which require continued expansion of cloud infrastructure to support growing digital needs,” Naresh Singh, a senior director analyst at Gartner, said.

The growth in IaaS spending will be supported in 2027 by long-term favourable government policies and incentives announced for cloud, artificial intelligence, data centre providers and global hyperscalers, Singh said, adding that the investments are expanding compute capacity while advancing India’s ambition to become a global hub for AI infrastructure and applications.