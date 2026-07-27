India's languishing oil reserves: A decade of missed opportunities

New Delhi is not short of ambitions. It has announced three new phases of the SPR expansion programme — the latest in July by state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) — over the past decade, but not a single brick has been laid. The five SPR projects, when complete, are expected to add 19 million tonnes of capacity, boosting India’s underground storage fivefold, to cover as much as 40 days of fuel demand.

But the inertia in executing projects raises questions about the country’s SPR programme.

“Unlike commercial oil terminals, SPRs are strategic assets with limited avenues for generating regular revenue,” said G Krishnakumar, former chairman of state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Ltd. “Consequently, there is relatively low interest from oil marketing companies (OMCs) and strategic asset reserve (SAR) developers in investing in such projects.’’

India imports close to 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, exposing it to volatilities in global oil markets. Brent crude doubled to over $120 per barrel in March from pre-Iran war levels, dipping in late June to $70 per barrel levels, before bouncing to $99 per barrel on 24 July. It’s now trading at around $ 86 a barrel.

“Over the past 100 days, one question has repeatedly surfaced across the energy industry: How can India better protect its hydrocarbon supply chain? While Indian refiners have successfully navigated recent geopolitical disruptions through supply diversification and operational flexibility, the events of the past few months have reinforced one clear lesson — inventories remain the country’s first and most effective line of defence during supply shocks,’’ said Sumit Ritolia, lead India analyst for maritime intelligence provider Kpler.

The country’s fuel insurance plans have been consistently dogged by meagre government allocations of funds and long delays in securing land and other approvals for projects, senior industry officials said. Moreover, only a portion of India’s SPR capacity can be called “strategic” in the real sense: The rest has been diluted to the level of commercial inventories after the government leased out caverns to companies.

Unlike company-owned commercial petroleum reserves, where oil can move in and out, strategic reserve sites are dedicated places for storing oil for use in emergencies — the US has a storage capacity of 700 million barrels in its salt caverns — that are typically funded by national governments, said R Ramachandran, former head of refining at Bharat Petroleum. The crude grades stored there must be useful for most refineries, carry a potential for blending, and the location should be connected to inland refineries.

No additions

India’s first SPRs took shape in 1998 under Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and were executed by his successor Manmohan Singh. During Singh’s decade-long tenure, they were 100 per cent strategic.

These SPRs came up at Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur at a cost of about ₹4,100 crore, with a total crude storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes (39 million barrels), adequate to meet 6-7 days of demand.

In the nearly 12 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first SPR in 2015 — the one in Visakhapatnam— not a single barrel of SPR capacity has been added.

In any case, over 70 per cent of the capacity, a combination of strategic and commercial reserves, is already full, Kpler data showed.

By comparison, China has over 300 million barrels available in strategic storage, and is building another 200 million barrels of capacity this year, according to UK commodity analytics firm Energy Intelligence.

“You do not run a country off a few caverns, because energy locked underground earns nothing and costs a great deal to hold. You run it instead through a system of import terminals, depots, pipelines, refineries and storage,’’ said oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri in an opinion piece in The Economic Times last month, reflecting New Delhi’s stance on SPRs.

Funding woes

It is true that SPRs are built at huge costs but do not generate regular cash flows — that’s why China and the US own the oil in their SPRs. Flling SPRs involves inventory-carrying costs and must come from national budgets.

On an average, developing 1 million tonnes of SPR capacity requires an investment of approximately ₹2,500 crore, excluding the cost of associated marine and pipeline infrastructure, according to industry data.

India’s SPRs were historically built and managed by state-owned Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), but New Delhi has been reluctant to take ownership of new projects or refill existing SPRs, a senior industry official said. Instead, it plans to outsource construction and filling costs to companies such as crude suppliers Saudi Aramco and the UAE’s Adnoc. Meagre government allocations for ISPRL have forced ISPRL to lease out caverns, industry sources said.

Over the years, parliamentary standing committees have questioned the government’s lack of intent in funding SPRs. In the five years ending FY27, the government spent less than ₹1000 crore (including the FY27 allocation), most of which has gone into maintenance, accoding to government data. Maintenance is an expensive endeavour that can take up 4-6 per cent of the capital investment. Seperately, the government allocated a revised ₹800 crore in FY26 to fill SPR, but it is unclear how much was actually spent.

Allocations trail capital costs by a significant margin. Budgetary data shows that ₹10 crore was allocated to ISPRL in the FY27 budget for land purchase and ₹20 crore for construction of a second phase at Chandikhol in Odisha and Padur in Karnataka, against a capital cost of ₹14,500 crore. Chandikhol alone requires close to ₹9,000 crore to build; and at prewar $70 per barrel oil price (FOB) will cost over ₹20,000 crores to fill.

Even the paltry budgetary allocations made to fill these reserves were unspent. In November 2021, India released 5 million barrels of crude oil from its SPR parallelly with other global energy consumers to cool oil prices. There was a ₹5,000-crore provision made in FY24 and FY26 budgets to replenish the SPRs. However, no actual expenditure was incurred on this account, according to a report by the Standing Committee on Petroleum & Natural Gas. The caverns were allowed to be leased in FY25 to state oil companies, making them responsible for filling them—thus downgrading their status to commercial reserves.

“The recent disruptions have demonstrated that the cost of maintaining larger strategic inventories is far lower than the economic cost of supply shortages,’’ Ritolia said.

Neither has India expressed any interest in building its liquefied petroleum or LPG cavern capacity, according to a March 2025 Standing Committee report. (The West Asian conflict extinguished nearly 85 per cent of the country’s LPG imports.) The oil ministry said in the report: “There is no proposal for constructing additional caverns for LPG storage as on today.” There are only two LPG caverns in the country of a combined 140,000 tonnes capacity, as against India’s monthly demand of over 2 million tonnes, according to government data.

No brick in place

ONGC was not considered in plans to expand the Mangalore SPR prior to the West Asian conflict. Responding in December 2025 to recommendations in the second report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas (2024-25) on ‘Demands for Grants (2025-26),’ the government said that “ISPRL has acquired land for setting up additional SPRs at Mangalore. Feasibility studies have been completed and ISPRL is in process of putting up a note for necessary approvals for setting up SPR’s of about 1.75 million tonnes of capacity.’’

However, the government set aside no funds for the Mangalore expansion – only a meagre ₹180 crore was allotted for FY27 to ISPRL for maintenance — after Iran blocked the Hormuz, threatening Indian supplies, ONGC was asked to execute the Mangalore project. But the explorer has not revealed any details.

ONGC’s plans would technically constitute the fourth phase of India’s SPR expansion. The third phase, announced in FY25, envisaged the country’s first inland SPRs at Bina in Madhya Pradesh, and Bikaner in Rajasthan. But New Delhi is yet to begin even the second phase — approved in 2018—with land acquisition at Chandikhol delayed by bureaucracy and the mining mafia, this newspaper reported in February.

Expressing concern over repeated delays, the Standing Committee in a report on Demands for Grants (FY27) urged the oil ministry to ensure better planning and timely execution.