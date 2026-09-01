India's LPG consumption plunges 16% in Aug; petrol, diesel demand robust

India’s petrol and diesel consumption rose sharply in August from a year earlier, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) demand registered a steep decline, according to provisional data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

LPG consumption fell 16.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2.42 million tonnes (mt) in August from 2.89 mt in the corresponding month last year. Since the West Asia crisis, LPG consumption has remained under pressure in India due to its heavy dependence on imported LPG and shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The government has introduced measures to reduce dependence on LPG, including incentives for city gas distributors to expand domestic PNG connections, encouraging consumers with access to PNG to shift from LPG. These measures, alongside supply disruptions and tighter availability during the crisis, have contributed to the sharp decline in LPG consumption seen in recent months.

Meanwhile, petrol consumption increased 7.88 per cent YoY to 3.82 mt in August, compared with 3.54 mt in the same month last year. Diesel, the country’s largest-selling petroleum product, saw consumption rise 6.46 per cent to 7.00 mt, from 6.58 mt a year earlier.

The growth in petrol demand was supported by deficient rainfall, which enabled greater movement on roads, while travellers increasingly preferred road transport over flights for shorter-distance journeys, a government official said. Diesel demand, meanwhile, benefited from a lower base in the year-ago period, along with continued economic activity, including demand from manufacturing, freight movement and agriculture. Strong GDP growth also supported diesel consumption during the month.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) demand also rose 1.4 per cent to 720,000 tonnes in August from 710,000 tonnes a year earlier.

During April-August 2026, petrol consumption rose 6.48 per cent to 18.94 mt, while diesel demand increased 4.29 per cent to 40.56 mt. ATF consumption was marginally lower at 3.68 mt, down 0.57 per cent.

LPG consumption during the five-month period fell 15.89 per cent to 11.29 mt, compared with 13.42 mt in the year-earlier period.