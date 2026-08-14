India's natural diamond exports decline amid rise of lab-grown gems
From January to May, the volume of lab-grown diamond exports exceeded natural diamond shipments
Yash Kumar Singhal
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De Beers, the world’s largest diamond company, recently paused mining in Venetia mine, South Africa, to cut costs and manage excess supply. The company is under pressure due to the growing global demand for cheaper lab-grown diamonds, which are undercutting the natural diamond market. A recent company report listed India and China as the largest producers and exporters of lab-grown diamonds.