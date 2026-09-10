India's new industrial revolution happening across six sectors: Jefferies

Global investment bank Jefferies has identified space, semiconductors, data centres, electronics, solar manufacturing and aerospace as six sectors that could drive India’s next industrial expansion.

In its report published on Wednesday, "India’s New Industrial Revolution", Jefferies said a large domestic market, rising private-sector participation and government support are helping build capacity across these emerging industries.

The brokerage pointed to measures such as opening the space sector to private players, incentives for semiconductors, electronics and solar, localisation requirements, tax support for data centres and government GPU purchases as key drivers.

Space: Private companies move from experimentation to execution

Space is emerging as a key growth area as private companies take a larger role in India’s space economy. Jefferies expects the sector to nearly quintuple to $40-45 billion by 2030, citing companies such as Skyroot Aerospace, Pixxel, Agnikul Cosmos and Digantara.

The government opened the sector to private players in 2020, with the Indian Space Policy 2023 providing a framework for private participation across the value chain. Private investment had reached $618.5 million by March 2026, while 105 authorisations had been granted by July, according to the government.

India is targeting a $44-billion space economy by 2033, up from $8.4 billion in 2022, according to IN-SPACe.

Semiconductors: From policy to production

India’s semiconductor push is moving towards execution, with around $20 billion of investment in the pipeline, including a fab under construction and several OSAT projects entering production, Jefferies says. A further $13 billion incentive plan is expected to deepen the ecosystem.

Government data shows 10 semiconductor projects worth about ₹1.6 trillion had been approved by April 2026, including two fabs and eight packaging units. The government later approved Semicon 2.0 with a ₹1.275 trillion outlay to support the sector.

The bigger challenge is building the wider ecosystem around fabs, including packaging, testing, materials, equipment and skilled talent. Jefferies flags supply-chain depth, talent and global competition as key challenges.

Data centres: AI adds to an existing infrastructure opportunity

India’s data-centre capacity has grown five-fold in five years to around 2 GW, according to Jefferies. The brokerage expects it to rise another five-fold to about 10 GW over the next five years, creating a $45-billion investment opportunity across power, cooling, construction and networks.

The government is also supporting the expansion. The 2026-27 Budget proposed a tax exemption until 2047 for eligible foreign companies using Indian data-centre services to serve overseas customers.

The Economic Survey estimates capacity could reach 8 GW by 2030, but flags electricity and grid constraints as potential bottlenecks. Data-centre growth will therefore depend not just on demand for computing, but also on reliable power and supporting infrastructure.

Electronics: The next battle is for components

India’s next electronics push is likely to be in component manufacturing and higher domestic value addition, Jefferies says. It expects value addition in the mobile component chain to rise to about 50 per cent from below 20 per cent over the next six years.

The shift is backed by schemes such as the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) programme, aimed at deepening local supply chains and reducing import dependence.

Electronics production has already risen sharply, from about ₹1.9 trillion in 2014-15 to ₹12 trillion in 2024-25, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Solar: Manufacturing is moving upstream

India is now the world’s second-largest solar PV manufacturer, with around 35 GW of solar cell capacity operational and another 100 GW under construction, according to Jefferies. The brokerage expects 90 per cent of the solar manufacturing value chain to be localised by 2030.

The expansion is moving beyond modules, with the government widening its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers framework to cover solar cells and, more recently, ingots and wafers. However, upstream localisation, particularly in wafers and other inputs, remains a work in progress.

Aerospace: Tapping global supply chains

Aerospace is another area where Jefferies sees an opportunity for India to become a bigger supplier to global manufacturers. Cost-competitive manufacturing and engineering talent are helping Indian companies benefit from a global demand-supply imbalance, the brokerage says.

Boeing and Airbus already source $1.4-1.6 billion worth of components and services annually from India, according to Jefferies. The opportunity now is to move beyond low-cost manufacturing and take on a larger role in the global aerospace supply chain.