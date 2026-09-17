India's outsourcing industry holds ground as AI reshapes jobs, says ING

By Anup Roy

India’s outsourcing industry is showing little sign of losing ground to artificial intelligence as the country moves up the value chain into services that are harder to automate, according to ING Bank NV.

Software services exports have climbed to roughly 5.2 per cent of gross domestic product from 3.3 per cent before the pandemic, ING economist Deepali Bhargava wrote in a note Wednesday. Business services — including finance, accounting, engineering, research and analytics — have more than doubled their share of GDP to 3.3 per cent over the same period.

The performance challenges concerns that generative AI could undermine one of India’s most important industries by automating work traditionally outsourced to lower-cost markets. India commands more than half of the global outsourcing industry and earns around $205 billion annually from software services exports, which support about 5.8 million workers, according to ING. Software and business services exports together are equivalent to about 8.5 per cent of GDP and provide an important source of foreign exchange.

“AI disruption fears look premature in India and the Philippines,” Bharghava, who heads ING’s Asia-Pacific research said. “The evidence points to adaptation, not decline. AI is reshaping what gets outsourced, not shrinking demand for it.”

Growth is shifting away from repetitive tasks such as data entry, document verification and customer support toward higher-value work including analytics and software development. India is also seeing strong demand for services such as risk management, engineering design and research and development.

India’s digitally delivered services exports have grown 45 per cent since 2022, compared with 32 per cent globally, allowing the country to gain market share, according to ING.