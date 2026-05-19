India's peak power demand hits all-time high of over 257 GW on May 18

India's peak power demand hit an all-time high of 257.37 GW on Monday, primarily driven by increased usage of cooling devices such as air conditioners and desert coolers amid intensifying heat wave conditions, according to power ministry data.

The peak power demand on Monday eclipsed the previous all-time high of 256.11 GW on April 25, 2026, at 1538 hrs.

According to the power ministry data, peak power demand set a new high of 257.37 GW at 1542 hrs on Monday, and it was fully met.

The Power Ministry projects that India's peak power demand will reach 270 GW this summer.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected heatwave conditions this week in large parts of northwest and central India, as the mercury inched towards the 45-degree mark in many places on Monday.

Isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are expected to witness heat wave conditions between Monday and May 24, while heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are set to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday onwards, the weather office has said.

Bhatinda in Punjab reeled under intense heat with a high of 47 degrees Celsius during the day on Monday, while parts of Haryana and Rajasthan also crossed 46 degrees.

Parts of Delhi were recorded at 44 degrees Celsius on Monday, with the city staring at an extended spell of punishing heat in the upcoming week and no immediate relief in sight.

Dry scorching winds and relentless heat made it difficult for daytime commuters in the city on Monday.

The country's peak power demand has risen with temperatures from April onwards and further intensified in May.

Experts said demand and consumption of electricity may rise further due to rising temperature, more frequent use of air conditioners, air coolers, and other appliances by domestic and commercial consumers to beat rising mercury levels in the country.

The IMD has projected harsh summers this year.

Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June, 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.

In May 2024, the peak power demand was 250 GW, a record at that time and exceeding the previous all-time peak of 243.27 GW set in September 2023.