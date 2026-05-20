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India's peak power demand hits record 265 GW amid heatwave conditions

The country's peak electricity demand touched a fresh record for the third straight day as severe heatwave conditions continued across several regions

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Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

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India’s peak power demand touched a new high for the third consecutive day. This time, demand reached 265.44 GW at 3:45 pm on Wednesday, according to power ministry data. This comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi for the next five days on Wednesday. Daytime temperatures this week are unlikely to dip below 43 degrees Celsius, it said.
 
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue over the next two days in the national capital. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius. However, the country’s highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh at 48 degrees Celsius.
   
The peak power demand on Wednesday surpassed the earlier peak demand of 260.45 GW recorded a day earlier. The power ministry has maintained that electricity availability in the country remains sufficient and that robust mechanisms are in place to meet summer demand.
 
The peak demand recorded is still lower than the projected 271 GW for the season. Earlier, India had successfully met peak power demand of 256.1 GW on April 25 at 3:38 pm, a record high at the time, without any shortage.
 

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Topics : power demand forecast electricity sector electricity electricity in India Power ministry Heatwaves Heatwave in India Heatwave Power Sector

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

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