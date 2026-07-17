India registered a 25 per cent growth in renewable energy capacity addition, which stood at 30.6 gigawatts (GW) in the first half of 2026, compared with the same period last year, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a social media post.
 
The growth was led by solar power, which witnessed a year-on-year increase of 43 per cent, with 26.34 GW added between January and June 2026.
 
As of June 30, 2026, installed renewable energy capacity (including hydro) stood at 288 GW, accounting for 52 per cent of the total installed capacity, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority. While solar capacity stood at 162 GW, wind energy capacity was 57 GW.