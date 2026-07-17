India registered a 25 per cent growth in renewable energy capacity addition, which stood at 30.6 gigawatts (GW) in the first half of 2026, compared with the same period last year, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a social media post. The growth was led by solar power, which witnessed a year-on-year increase of 43 per cent, with 26.34 GW added between January and June 2026. As of June 30, 2026, installed renewable energy capacity (including hydro) stood at 288 GW, accounting for 52 per cent of the total installed capacity, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority. While solar capacity stood at 162 GW, wind energy capacity was 57 GW.

In 2025, the country's annual renewable capacity additions rose by almost 60 per cent, the fastest growth among major markets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest report, noting that the country commissioned almost 50 GW of solar PV, twice the level of the previous year. Wind additions also doubled in 2025, reaching more than 6 GW.

However, as the IEA noted, offshore wind energy projects are not materialising in India because of project cancellations and delays. Globally, the offshore wind industry faces multiple challenges, with several developers reducing their 2030 deployment targets, it said. "Lower expectations have been driven by the policy shift in the United States and project cancellations and delays in Europe, India and Japan due to cost and supply chain challenges," the IEA added.

The renewable energy capacity growth comes at a time when the country's grid is facing stress due to rising variable renewable energy penetration. A recent working paper released by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) stated that India's rising solar penetration is causing power grid stress, while pointing to the importance of adequate expansion in storage and implementation of other policies to smooth the net load.

In addition to meeting more mid-day demand, solar power is forcing thermal power plants to ramp up and down their generation more sharply to meet the net load.

According to the working paper, the grid stress is visible in fluctuating spot power prices, curtailment of solar power and power shortages. About 24 GWh of solar power was curtailed daily in May. It also said that the grid fell short of non-solar-hour peak demand on 36 days in April-May, compared with only six days for solar-hour peak demand.