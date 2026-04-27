India's renewable energy deal value jumps five-fold to $2 billion in 2025

The year 2025 turned out to be a period of historic growth in investment in India’s renewable energy sector. While the number of renewable energy deals in the country came down from 21 in 2024 to 18 in 2025, deal values grew more than five-fold in the same period, from $378 million in 2024 to $2 billion in 2025.

"Interestingly, China recorded 69 deals in 2024 which raised $2 billion. Deal numbers dipped by 37 per cent (43 disclosed ones) the following year, which generated $1.5 billion," London-headquartered multinational law firm Fieldfisher said in a report today.

Globally, disclosed investments in renewable energy deals fell around 7 per cent from $13 billion in 2024 to $12 billion in 2025. A total of 639 deals were recorded in 2024 compared to 468 deals last year, registering a slide of nearly 27 per cent.

"The numbers last year showed fewer deals, but much bigger ones—signalling a shift away from opportunistic post-pandemic activity towards more deliberate, strategic investment in 2025," said Daniel Marhewka, Co-Head, Energy and Natural Resources group, Fieldfisher.

He said geopolitical conflicts have fundamentally reframed the energy debate and what was once driven primarily by climate policy is now increasingly shaped by energy security, resilience, and self-sufficiency.

"The war has prompted markets to re-examine the risks of reliance on imported fuels and volatile supply chains and may push governments and investors to prioritise domestically generated renewable energy. Over time, this dynamic can strongly favour renewables, which offer price stability, security of supply, and strategic independence alongside decarbonisation," Marhewka said.

In 2024, the US recorded $2.5 billion from 200 disclosed deals. This past year it more than doubled, raking in $5.9 billion from a lower deal count of 152. Asia clocked 89 deals in 2025, which was 31 per cent less than the 130 it recorded the previous year, but it raised $4.2 billion in 2025, 55 per cent more than what was seen in 2024.

"In Asia, governments moved quickly to scale renewables to meet fast-growing electricity demand and reduce dependence on imported fuels," said Feilim O’Caoimh, Co-Head of Renewable Energy, Fieldfisher. Deal values in Singapore’s renewables sector grew by a factor of four from $140 million in 2024 to $559 million in 2025. The island city also nearly doubled its deal tally from five in 2024 to eight in 2025.

Investment in Europe’s renewable sector fell from $7 billion in 2024 to $1.7 billion in 2025. Deal numbers in the continent slowed down from 227 to 165 in the same period.

Interestingly, global investment in the hydrogen sector dropped from $3.3 billion in 2024 to $1.5 billion in 2025, with corresponding deal counts dipping from 306 to 244 in the same periods. The figures encompass a broad spectrum of technologies, including hydrogen generation, transport, and storage, and in some cases the use of clean hydrogen.