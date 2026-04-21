India’s renewable power growth at 98 TWh doubles demand rise in 2025: Ember

Renewable power generation in India increased by 98 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2025 compared to the year before, at a time when fossil power generation declined by 52 TWh, according to independent energy think tank Ember. Additional renewable generation was double the demand growth of 49 TWh last year, noted Ember’s Global Electricity Review 2026.

Globally, fossil power generation has also come down, which is attributed to the historic reversal in fossil trends in China and India, the largest and third-largest fossil power countries in the world. Moreover, 2025 was the first year this century when fossil generation fell in both countries. In China, it fell by 56 TWh or 0.9 per cent, and in India, it declined by 52 TWh or 3.3 per cent. The report notes, “This came after four years of strong fossil increases following the economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Record solar growth in India has led to clean power sources growing fast enough to meet all additional electricity demand in 2025, thereby preventing an increase in fossil generation.

Meanwhile, demand growth in the country was abnormally low due to milder temperatures and slower industrial activity. Economic growth last year remained similar to the year before, with GDP growing by 6.6 per cent in 2025 and 6.5 per cent in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Globally, low-carbon power generation increased by 887 TWh in 2025, outpacing electricity demand growth of 849 TWh, according to the report. Solar power alone met 75 per cent of the net increase in electricity demand. Solar and wind together met almost all the demand growth last year.

However, India’s share of wind and solar in electricity generation at 14 per cent still lags behind the global average of 17 per cent. Solar overtook hydropower to become India’s largest source of clean electricity, with its share rising to 9.4 per cent of total generation.

As per the report, wind power generation also recorded its highest-ever annual increase of 22 TWh in 2025, with total output more than tripling over the past decade. With this, India has become the world’s fifth-largest wind power generator.

As of March 31, 2026, India’s total non-fossil energy installed capacity stands at 283.46 GW, including 150.26 GW solar power, 56.09 GW wind power, 11.75 GW bioenergy, 5.17 GW small hydropower, 51.41 GW large hydropower, and 8.78 GW nuclear power capacity.