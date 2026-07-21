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India's residential market grows 3% in H1 as premium housing demand rises

Residential sales rose 3 per cent in H1 2026, with Bengaluru and Chennai leading growth as premium homes dominated demand and developers stepped up launches, JLL said

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Shubham Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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India’s residential market registered a 3 per cent year-on-year growth in the first half of the current year, even as the recent three months saw moderation, according to a report by JLL.
 
Data showed that 1.38 lakh residential units were sold in H1 2026, with the first three months recording 70,631 units sold. H2 recorded 67,751 sales.
 
The report said that Bengaluru saw a 16 per cent annual increase in residential unit sales, coupled with a 41 per cent annual growth in the number of launches. Chennai recorded the strongest year-on-year growth in sales at 27 per cent.
   
Delhi’s residential market saw a 7 per cent growth, while new launches also gained momentum, according to the report. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR collectively accounted for around 76 per cent of total sales in H1 2026.
 
The report added that 1.68 lakh new units were made available to buyers in H1 2026, with Bengaluru leading the cities with a 41 per cent annual increase in new launches. Apart from Bengaluru, only Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recorded an annual increase in launches.

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Notably, the report said that residential units priced below ₹1 crore made up 28 per cent of all units sold in H1 2026. About 71 per cent of sales were in the above-₹1 crore segment. Growth in sales was most visible, at 58 per cent year on year, in the ₹1.5 crore to ₹3 crore segment, while units priced below ₹1 crore saw a significant decline of 52 per cent year on year.
 
“What is particularly encouraging is the shift toward quality and quantum, with the INR 1-3 crore segment surging 58 per cent year-on-year, demonstrating that buyers are increasingly willing to invest in well-located, premium developments that offer long-term value,” said Siva Krishnan, senior managing director (Chennai & Coimbatore), head – Residential Services, India, JLL.
 
The report notes higher price growth across all major markets, stemming from higher building costs and consistent buyer demand. This, according to the report, has encouraged developers to launch more premium housing options.
 
Home prices, according to the report, climbed across major Indian cities. Bengaluru saw the highest annual increase at 15 per cent, followed by Chennai and Kolkata at 13 per cent each.
 

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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