India's rooftop solar market has 132 GW potential, demand may hit 15 GW

India’s rooftop solar market has the potential to scale to 132 gigawatts (GW) from the current installed capacity of 17 GW, with annual demand expected to reach up to 15 GW by 2030, according to the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

The industry body said in a report on Wednesday that this new assessment represented a significant and sustained demand pipeline for domestically manufactured solar cells, modules, inverters and balance-of-system components, creating opportunities across the solar manufacturing and rooftop ecosystem.

It also highlighted that the principal driver of attractiveness at present was the deep subsidy stack under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), layered with state-level capital incentives, alongside a sharp recalibration of expectations around the tariff trajectory itself.

“A typical 3 kW residential rooftop system, after central and state subsidies, pays back in just 2 to 6.7 years across the ten states with the highest rooftop solar adoption in India,” the study assessed.

For the industry, a key question now is how much of the demand survives without central financial assistance.

By assessing state-level payback periods without subsidies, the analysis showed that high-tariff states such as Maharashtra and Kerala offered quick paybacks, while larger residential markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu had lower tariffs and longer payback periods.

Yet, installations under the scheme are rising rapidly in states with long payback periods, as the scheme is closing the payback gap, it said. Around 60 per cent of the capacity installed under the scheme is in states where rooftop solar would not yet pay for itself unaided, the study added.

On the residential side, PMSGMBY has transformed demand, but deployment now runs into grid-hosting and metering limits rather than a lack of appetite, the study highlighted.

The ISMA report added that the key priority now was policy continuity beyond March 2027, when the current phase of the scheme expires. “Early clarity on the next phase, including PM Surya Ghar 2.0, will be critical to sustain demand, avoid disruption and give the industry the confidence to plan investments and capacity,” the report noted.