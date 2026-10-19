India's smartphone shipments plunge 26% in Q3, worst showing since 2016

In Q3 CY 2016, smartphone shipments stood at a record low of 32 million units.

The country’s top five smartphone brands all reported declines in shipments. Apple Inc’s iPhone shipments fell 20 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3 CY 2026, from 4.9 million to 3.9 million units.

Apple launched its iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, which went on sale on September 18. However, sales of the entry-level iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models have not been as brisk as expected. Price hikes and the absence of an entry-level iPhone 18 could put further pressure on sales.

Samsung was the exception among the top five brands, with shipments declining by just 1 per cent to 6.7 million units in Q3 CY 2026 from 6.8 million a year earlier. This helped Samsung displace Vivo at the top of the rankings, capturing a 19 per cent share of the smartphone market, against Vivo’s 18 per cent. In Q3 CY 2025, Vivo led the market with a 20 per cent share of total smartphone shipments, while Samsung held just 14 per cent.

Vivo recorded the steepest decline among the top five brands, with shipments plunging 34 per cent from 9.7 million to 6.4 million units. Oppo, the third-largest brand by market share, saw shipments fall 24 per cent, while Xiaomi, ranked fourth, recorded a 28 per cent decline over the same period.

The remaining brands collectively saw shipments fall 34 per cent to 9.2 million units in Q3 CY2026, from 14 million a year earlier.

“September, historically a critical inventory build-up period for major online sales events, saw weaker shipment movements. There were fewer exclusive launches, limited affordable stock-keeping units, and narrowing promotional differences, reducing the online channel’s traditional festival advantage,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, principal analyst at Omdia.

Chaurasia said this had disproportionately affected Chinese original equipment manufacturers, whose combined market share fell to 68 per cent in Q3 CY 2026 from 75 per cent in Q3 CY 2025.

Following a difficult CY 2026, India’s smartphone shipments are expected to decline by a further low single-digit percentage in CY 2027, testing manufacturers’ ability to revive demand as higher prices and longer device replacement cycles become structural challenges, Chaurasia said.

India is expected to end CY 2026 with smartphone shipments of 132-133 million units, compared with 153 million in CY 2025, he said. With consumers increasingly opting for premium devices and holding on to their phones for longer, shipments could struggle to reach 120 million units in CY 2027.

This reflects the consequences of premiumisation, with consumers retaining their more expensive devices for longer. The average replacement cycle is projected to rise from 3.5 years in CY 2025 to 3.8 years in CY 2026 and 4.3 years by CY 2027.