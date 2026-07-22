India's solar capacity to exceed coal by 200 GW by 2036: Pralhad Joshi

India's installed solar power capacity will surpass coal-based capacity by 2036, exceeding it by nearly 200 GW, Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday, adding that the country would achieve 300 GW of non-fossil capacity by the end of this month.

"Solar energy will overtake coal to become the single largest source of India's installed power capacity, exceeding coal by nearly 200 GW, with 315 GW of coal and 510 GW of solar," Joshi said at an event.

Citing the National Generation Adequacy Plan (2026-27 to 2035-36), published by the Central Electricity Authority, he said India would have 786 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2035-36, accounting for almost 70 per cent of its total installed power capacity of 1,121 GW.

He also said India's energy-sector investments would touch $170 billion in 2026 as renewable energy becomes the backbone of the country's growth story. India's non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity increased by 22 per cent in June from a year earlier. This growth was led by capacity additions under decentralised schemes, including the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana at 13.84 GW and PM-KUSUM at 14.97 GW. "Over the next two weeks, PM Surya Ghar will cross 50 lakh beneficiaries," Joshi said. He also noted that the country's power consumption increased by nearly 12 per cent in June.

Speaking at the same event, ReNew Chief Executive Officer Sumant Sinha said interventions to manage grid imbalances caused by high renewable energy (RE) penetration should have been implemented two years ago.

"Renewable energy is already 15 to 20 per cent of the grid. Just continuing to generate more renewable energy and dumping it into the grid is not going to work any longer because the grid is not able to absorb so much power," Sinha said, highlighting that the country's energy sector is at an inflection point.

He said the imbalance was creating a duck-curve problem, with excess power during the day and too little in the evening. As a result, prices rise sharply in the evening and collapse during the day. He added that while price fluctuations were not a problem for the company, as most of its power was sold under long-term contracts, the fluctuating availability of power needed to be addressed through batteries and better grid management.

"The RE targets were already known, so the system should have anticipated the rapid increase in renewable penetration and prepared accordingly. The fact that these issues have emerged now suggests the transition planning should have begun earlier," he said.