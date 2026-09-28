India's solar cell capacity lags module additions 5x in H1, imports up 18%

India’s solar manufacturing expansion is focusing more on modules, with module capacity additions in the first half of 2026 accounting for more than five times those of solar cells, according to a Mercom India report.

By the end of June, India’s cumulative solar module manufacturing capacity had climbed to 261.7 GW, while solar cell manufacturing capacity stood at 36.6 GW, showing the increasing disparity between the two stages of the solar manufacturing chain.

The widening capacity gap has increased the industry’s reliance on imported cells to meet domestic requirements, according to Mercom India’s State of Solar PV Manufacturing in India 1H 2026 report.

India added 50.6 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity during January-June, compared with 9.7 GW of cell capacity. The pace of module capacity additions was thus more than five times that of cell capacity during the period.

The report found that imports of solar cells and modules rose 18 per cent in H1 2026 from a year earlier. Solar cells accounted for 81 per cent of total imports, while modules made up the remaining 19 per cent.

Gujarat leads India’s solar manufacturing

The concentration of manufacturing capacity across states is another feature of India’s solar manufacturing sector. Nearly 45 per cent of the country’s module manufacturing capacity and more than 36 per cent of its solar cell manufacturing capacity is located in Gujarat.

Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu ranked second and third, respectively, in module manufacturing capacity. Together, the two states accounted for nearly 19 per cent of India’s module capacity.

The report also pointed to a decline in module prices. The average selling price (ASP) of Indian mono PERC modules fell 1.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

India’s module manufacturing capacity is concentrated among a relatively small number of companies, with the top 10 manufacturers accounting for about 60 per cent of the country’s total capacity.