Speaking at the Indian Steel Association's Steel Conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday, industry leaders cautioned that the transition to green steel would remain challenging over the next decade, with technologies such as hydrogen injection in blast furnaces and carbon capture yet to become economically viable in India.

Dilip Oommen, vice-chairman of ArcelorMittal India and a board member of AMNS India, said duties and levies that are not subsumed under the goods and services tax (GST) were adding significantly to steelmakers’ costs.

“Duties and levies not subsumed in GST are as high as 8 to 12 per cent in unrecoverable embedded costs in India. Just for comparison, in the European Union, Japan, and Korea, it is typically 1 to 2 per cent of the production costs,” Oommen said.

He called for mining reforms to increase domestic iron ore production, with incentives to maximise output for domestic consumption. “Incentives should be in place to maximise iron ore production in India for domestic consumption. The premiums and royalties should be in line with the global best practices,” Oommen said.

The comments come as the draft National Steel Policy for 2047, floated by the steel ministry, envisages total crude steel capacity reaching 604 million tonnes (mt) from the current 220 mt, while iron ore requirements will more than double from the current 299 mt to 772 mt. The coking coal requirement, for which India is largely import-dependent, is set to rise to 214 mt from the current 72 mt.

Oommen also stressed the need to improve safety standards, particularly among secondary steelmakers, and address shortages of skilled workers.

Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel, warned that China's surplus steel production and slowing domestic consumption could intensify pressure on global markets.

Acharya said tariff and non-tariff barriers such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) imposed by developed economies could block Indian steelmakers' access to those markets and lead to greater import flows into India.

He also called for more iron ore mines to be opened and existing mines to increase supplies. He added that India remained dependent on imported coking coal because domestic metallurgical coal had high ash content. “However, domestic coking coal can be mined, washed and blended. I think there is a big opportunity in doing that,” Acharya said, suggesting a measure to decrease dependence on imported coking coal.

The economics of decarbonisation emerged as another concern as there is greater emphasis on producing green steel across the world. Ashok Kumar Panda, chairman and managing director of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), said hydrogen use in blast furnaces and carbon capture technologies were not yet economical in India.

He noted that European countries had policy support and subsidies for such technologies, while India would need to explore ways to reduce emissions through process efficiency, technological changes and digitalisation. “The next 10 years for the Indian steel sector is going to be very challenging with respect to green steel,” he said.

D B Sundara Ramam, vice-president at Tata Steel, highlighted the scale of material movement required to support the industry's expansion. Producing 600 million tonnes of steel would involve moving more than 2 billion tonnes of materials, including iron ore, coal, limestone and dolomite, he said. Economically viable supply chains and logistics would therefore be critical to achieving the target.

Economically viable supply chains and logistics are going to be critical factors in achieving that target, Ramam said.

Naveen Jindal, president of the Indian Steel Association, identified raw material security, logistics, technology and low-emission steel as key priorities for the industry. India needed long-term access to iron ore, while coking coal and scrap were also critical to the sector's competitiveness, he said.

Jindal called for better rail connectivity, port infrastructure, coastal shipping and slurry pipelines to improve logistics. He also stressed the need to develop domestic capabilities in advanced automotive, electrical, speciality, defence-grade and high-strength structural steel.