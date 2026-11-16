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Home / Industry / News / India's sugar output more than doubles to 2.35 mn tonnes by Nov 15: ISMA

India's sugar output more than doubles to 2.35 mn tonnes by Nov 15: ISMA

Output stood at 1.149 mn tonnes in the same period a year earlier, the industry body said

sugar

The sugar season runs from October to September, with crushing typically starting in October-November | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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India's sugar production more than doubled to 23.59 lakh tonne in the ongoing 2026-27 season through November 15, as mills in top producer Maharashtra started crushing early, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Monday.

Output stood at 11.49 lakh tonne in the same period a year earlier, the industry body said. The sugar season runs from October to September, with crushing typically starting in October-November.

The sweetener's production in Maharashtra, the country's biggest producer, jumped more than threefold to 18.51 lakh tonne from 5.25 lakh tonne a year earlier. Mills in the western state began crushing from October 8, earlier than in other states, and 154 mills were operating as of November 15, against 132 a year ago.

 

Output in Uttar Pradesh, the second-biggest producer, fell to 2.10 lakh tonne from 4.25 lakh tonne, with 80 mills operational compared with 88 a year earlier.

In Karnataka, the third-largest producer, output was little changed at 1.40 lakh tonne, against 1.46 lakh tonne a year ago. Some 56 mills were operating, down from 68.

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"The sugar season is progressing steadily, with 313 mills having commenced operations as on 15th November, 2026, compared to 311 mills during the corresponding period last year," ISMA Director General Deepak Ballani said in a statement.

"Sugar production has reached 23.59 lakh tonnes against 11.49 lakh tonnes ... primarily reflecting the early commencement of crushing operations in Maharashtra," he said.

ISMA said crushing in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka was gathering momentum, with more mills expected to start operations shortly.

"With fresh production gathering momentum across the country, domestic sugar availability remains comfortable, and the industry is well positioned to meet domestic consumption requirements while ensuring adequate supplies in the market," Ballani said.

India's net sugar production for the season, after diversion to ethanol, is estimated at 29.3 million tonne for 2025-26 season, according to ISMA's third estimate.

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Topics : India sugar output Sugar Output sugar industry Indian sugar industry Sugar prices ISMA

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 3:03 PM IST