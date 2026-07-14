India's top 100 brands record $252.8 bn in value in 2026: Brand Finance

The collective brand value of the top 100 Indian brands stands at $252.8 billion in 2026, representing a 7 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The Brand Finance India 100, 2026 report stated that the rankings underscore the resilience of India's leading brands, with nine of the top 10 brands increasing in brand value despite a challenging global environment.

Among corporates, Tata Group (brand value up 7 per cent to $33.6 billion) continues to retain its position as India’s most valuable brand for the 10th consecutive year, the report said.

Infosys (brand value stable at $16.4 billion) has sustained its position as the second-most valuable brand in India for five years in a row. The brand continues to see strong demand across AI, cloud and digital transformation services, alongside several large deal wins.

LIC Group (brand value up 12 per cent to $15.3 billion) continues to benefit from its nationwide reach, particularly in rural areas, enabled by one of the world’s largest agent networks. LIC is the only brand in the Brand Finance India 100, 2026 report to rank among the top five in both brand value and brand strength, the report said.

Among banks, HDFC Group (brand value down 2 per cent to $13.9 billion) remains one of India’s leading private sector financial services brands despite a marginal decline in brand value.

Reliance Group (brand value up 11 per cent to $10.8 billion) recorded strong growth driven by continued expansion across retail, telecommunications, digital services and energy. Ongoing investments in consumer businesses, digital infrastructure, content and new energy initiatives continue to strengthen the group’s position as one of India’s most diversified and influential conglomerates, the report said.

SBI Group (brand value up 2 per cent to $9.8 billion) maintains its position as a cornerstone of India’s banking sector.

HCLTech (brand value at $9 billion) continues its positive trajectory, supported by a diversified client portfolio, ongoing digital transformation projects and growing demand for AI-led services.

Making its debut in the top 10, Adani Group (brand value up 31 per cent to $8.5 billion) recorded one of the strongest performances among India’s leading conglomerate brands. The group’s growth reflects continued expansion across integrated infrastructure, energy, ports and logistics, airports, and renewable energy businesses, the report said.

Larsen & Toubro Group (brand value up 12 per cent to $8.3 billion) continued to strengthen its position among India’s most valuable brands, supported by a robust order book and strong execution across infrastructure, engineering, defence, energy and technology projects.

Airtel (brand value up 6 per cent to $8.1 billion) maintained growth through continued investments in network expansion, digital services and customer experience.