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India's VC investments reached $16 bn in 2025; deal activity rose 18%

India's VC funding rebounds to $16 billion in 2025, with fintech and wealthtech leading the surge in deal activity and investor interest

venture capital, Deep tech
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Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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India’s venture capital (VC) ecosystem continued its upward trajectory in calendar year 2025, with total funding reaching approximately $16 billion, marking a nearly 1.2 times increase over 2024 levels. According to Bain & Company’s India Venture Capital Report 2026, developed in collaboration with the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, the overall deal activity in 2025 accelerated nearly 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with total transactions exceeding 1,300 across stages. 
Fintech emerged as a key outperformer, with deal value rebounding nearly 2.2 times Y-o-Y. While payments accounted for the largest share in value, investor focus exp­anded into subsectors with more predictable monetisation models. 
 
Topics : Venture Capital Fintech Startup funding