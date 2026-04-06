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India's wind energy addition surges 46% to record 6.05 GW in FY26

Wind capacity addition rises 46 per cent year-on-year to a record high, driven by policy clarity, transmission readiness, and a strong pipeline of hybrid projects

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

The ministry said the earlier highest annual addition was 5.5 GW achieved in FY17. India's cumulative installed wind power capacity now stands at 48.3 GW.

Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

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India added 6.05 GW of wind energy capacity in FY26, marking the highest-ever annual addition, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement. It recorded an increase of nearly 46 per cent over the 4.15 GW capacity added in FY25.
 
The ministry said the earlier highest annual addition was 5.5 GW achieved in FY17. India's cumulative installed wind power capacity now stands at 48.3 GW. “This milestone reflects renewed momentum in the sector driven by improved policy clarity, transmission readiness, competitive tariff discovery, and a strong project pipeline,” the ministry said.
 
States such as Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have been the primary contributors to capacity addition during the year, with a growing pipeline of wind-solar hybrid projects and the roll-out of green energy open access, it added.
   
To promote the sector, the government introduced concessional customs duty on certain components and raw materials used in manufacturing wind turbines, graded waiver of inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges until June 2028, competitive bidding mechanisms, and separate wind renewable consumption obligation (RCO) frameworks.
 
Wind energy installed capacity is expected to double to 107 GW by 2030, according to the Global Wind Energy Council report. However, India has a total wind potential of 1,164 GW, with only 4.5 per cent utilised so far.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

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