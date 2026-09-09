India sees sharpest rise in mobile phone retail prices globally in 2026

India has seen the sharpest rise in mobile phone retail prices in the world due to the impact of rising memory prices, with average prices in 2026 going up by 21 per cent over last year so far, according to research undertaken globally by Counterpoint Research. That is far higher than the global increase in mobile retail prices, which has been pegged at 15 per cent in the same period.

The reason for the sharper rise in India is simple: As much as 51 per cent of the Indian mobile market is in the low- and mid-end segments, with mobile phone prices below Rs 20,000. As a result, even the percentage increase is much higher on lower-end phones compared to premium phones, which are in the over-Rs 30,000 range, where the increase is lower. Also, the possibility for OEMs to absorb some part of the cost increase is limited on lower-end phones compared to high-end and premium phones.

Markets with a higher premium mix and where phones are bundled by operators have seen a much more moderate percentage increase in prices. These include China, where prices are up 10 per cent, Europe by only 7 per cent, and the US by only 5 per cent. In contrast, markets like Asia-Pacific saw a 19 per cent increase in prices, followed by 18 per cent in the Middle East and African markets. Latin America saw a much slower increase in prices, which went up by 16 per cent.

The sharp increase in prices in India has had a double impact, says Shubham Singh, research analyst at Counterpoint Research: “Consumers are responding by postponing or delaying upgrades, choosing lower-storage models and even 4G models as prices have gone up substantially.” As a result, it is estimated that smartphone market sales are projected to fall in India by 14-16 per cent in 2026, according to analyst estimates.