India shifts methanol imports to China amid West Asia conflict: Crisil

India has sharply diversified its methanol import basket in the wake of the West Asia conflict, reducing its dependence on the Middle East while significantly increasing purchases from China as supply disruptions and soaring prices reshaped global trade flows, according to a report by Crisil Intelligence.

India, which imports around 98 per cent of its domestic methanol requirement, sourced only around 51 per cent of its imports from the Middle East during March-May 2026, down from about 88 per cent during April 2025-February 2026. The shift comes after the conflict disrupted production and logistics across the Gulf, forcing Indian buyers to seek alternative suppliers.

Methanol is a widely used industrial chemical and a key raw material for the automotive, construction, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

China emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the shift. It accounted for around 12 per cent of India's methanol imports in April and about 26 per cent in May, as its coal-based methanol producers capitalised on relatively stable domestic coal prices and widening export margins. India also sourced methanol from Venezuela, Malaysia, Russia, Japan and Algeria during the period to offset supply disruptions from the Gulf.

Country-wise, Saudi Arabia's share of India's methanol imports dropped sharply to 6 per cent in March from 34 per cent in February 2026 and fell to zero by May. In contrast, imports from Oman nearly doubled in March from the previous month as the country's export terminal is located outside the conflict-affected region and shipments do not transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Crisil, the geopolitical conflict forced Gulf producers to curtail output, with leading manufacturers declaring force majeure. More than 4.5 million metric tonnes of methanol production is estimated to have been affected by the end of May. The disruption was compounded by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a transit route that carries roughly one-third of global seaborne methanol trade, prompting shipowners to avoid the passage and increasing freight and insurance costs.

The report noted that the disruption led to a sharp decline in India's methanol imports during April and May because of production constraints and elevated risk premiums. China benefited from the changing trade dynamics as around 70-75 per cent of its methanol production is based on coal gasification technology, supported by abundant coal reserves and mature gasification infrastructure.

In contrast, India remains heavily dependent on imports because of limited domestic natural gas availability, the primary feedstock for methanol production. The availability of cheaper imported methanol over the years has also led many domestic producers to reduce operating rates or shut production because of unfavourable cost economics. The report said only one major domestic methanol producer is currently operational, benefiting from its location in eastern India, where the country's largest natural gas deposits are located.

Supply disruptions also triggered an unprecedented rise in methanol prices. Cost-and-freight (CFR) prices for India rose about 130 per cent year-on-year in April and 141 per cent in May, driven by higher war-risk insurance premiums. Domestic methanol prices climbed around 182 per cent year-on-year to ₹73,950 per tonne in May, while average CFR India prices during the first quarter of the current financial year were 114 per cent higher year-on-year at $569 per metric tonne.

To ease supply pressures, the government announced a three-month tariff waiver on methanol and 40 critical petrochemical products in early April, which was later extended until July 15.

Looking ahead, Crisil expects methanol CFR India prices to remain elevated, averaging $380-420 per tonne in FY27, amid a tighter global supply-demand balance and continued uncertainty in West Asia. It said the sustainability of current prices will depend on geopolitical developments and the pace at which global methanol supplies normalise.

The report added that while India remains highly reliant on imported methanol, the government's ₹37,500-crore coal and lignite gasification scheme, along with investments in green methanol and e-methanol, could help diversify feedstocks, strengthen domestic production capacity and reduce dependence on imports over the longer term.