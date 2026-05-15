India, South Africa institutions partner for research in critical minerals

TEXMiN Foundation, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad on Friday said it has signed a pact with the University of Pretoria, South Africa, for research collaboration in the field of critical minerals, rare earth element processing, recycling, extraction technologies and advanced mining innovation.

Under the partnership, the two institutions will jointly undertake research, technology development and academic exchange programmes, and identify collaborative projects in sectors linked to lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel, manganese, aluminium, copper, rare earth elements (REEs), battery materials and other critical minerals.

The partnership aims to jointly explore and develop technological solutions across the mining value chain while strengthening global cooperation in emerging critical mineral ecosystems.

Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation (TEXMiN) is a company created under the aegis of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) programme by the Department of Science and Technology.

"TEXMiN Foundation, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, and the University of Pretoria, South Africa, signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of research collaboration. The strategic collaboration brings together TEXMiN's research and technology innovation expertise with the University of Pretoria's academic and research advancements in mining, metallurgy, and engineering sciences," a statement by the Dhanbad-based foundation said.

Under the collaboration, both institutions will undertake joint research and technology development programmes focused on critical mineral targeting, advanced geophysical methods, digital subsurface analytics, mineral processing, recycling systems, and mining innovation, the statement said.

The partnership will also include joint asset development, access to facilities and infrastructure for stakeholders and research partners, implementation of collaborative programmes related to critical minerals, and translational innovation initiatives aligned with evolving global mineral and energy transition priorities.

The collaboration also opens opportunities for future Centre of Excellence (CoE)-led initiatives across both countries in advanced research and development, skilling, and technology translation.

Prof Sukumar Mishra, director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and chairman, Hub Governing Board, TEXMiN Foundation, said the collaboration highlights the importance of international cooperation in securing critical minerals and promoting sustainable mining technologies.

"This partnership reflects the growing importance of international cooperation in securing the future of critical minerals and sustainable mining technologies. By bringing together complementary expertise from India and South Africa, we aim to create meaningful research outcomes, technology-led solutions, and knowledge-sharing platforms that can support industrial transformation and responsible resource development," Mishra said.

University of Pretoria Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology Dean Prof Wynand Steyn said the collaboration would strengthen academic and research ties between the two countries.

He said, "By combining our expertise in engineering, mining, metallurgy and technology innovation, we aim to contribute towards future-focused solutions that support responsible resource development, knowledge exchange and industry-relevant research.