Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt steps up rare earth exploration in Andhra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu

Govt steps up rare earth exploration in Andhra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu

Surveys underway in coastal and inland regions to identify monazite deposits as the government pushes to strengthen domestic rare earth supply chains

rare earth magnet, magnet

rare earth magnet, magnet

Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is stepping up exploration for rare earth minerals across several coastal and inland regions, with surveys underway in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.
 
Exploration activities are currently being carried out by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) to identify additional monazite resources in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh, Puri district in Odisha and Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, according to a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
 
Surveys across inland regions
 
The government said exploration is also underway in hard-rock terrains in several inland locations to augment rare earth resources.
   
These include Jodhpur, Balotra and Udaipur in Rajasthan, Chhota Udepur in Gujarat, Salem in Tamil Nadu, and Warangal and Suryapet in Telangana.

Also Read

rare earth magnet, magnet

Japan in talks with India to jointly explore rare earths in Rajasthan

coal mines

Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 18.5% in February

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

WCL finds 8 rare earth elements, critical minerals in its 6 mines in Maha

South Eastern Coalfields, SECL

Coal India arm SECL identifies 7 mine dumps for rare earth exploration

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (second from right) with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (left) and others, during the signing of the Pax Silica initiative, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

India joins US-led Pax Silica initiative to bolster AI, mineral security

 
Monazite is the principal rare-earth-bearing mineral found in India and occurs along with six other heavy minerals in beach sand deposits. However, extracting monazite from coastal sands is complex and costly because it contains radioactive elements.
 
According to the government, the timeline for extracting rare earth minerals from a coastal deposit can extend to four to five years, starting from the nomination of a prospective lessee to obtaining statutory clearances, executing the mining lease and operationalising the deposit.
 
Mining of monazite is carried out according to plans approved by AMD and is subject to regulatory limits.
 
Rare earth corridors planned
 
The government in the Union Budget 2026 announced plans to support mineral-rich coastal states — Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — in establishing dedicated rare earth corridors.
 
These corridors aim to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing while boosting domestic production of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) and samarium oxides and creating demand for rare earth magnets.
 
The initiative is also expected to facilitate the development of industries across the value chain of titanium, zirconium and other critical minerals.
 
Large beach sand reserves
 
As of December 2025, India has identified 1,309.42 million tonnes of heavy mineral resources.
 
These include 706.24 million tonnes of ilmenite, 35.98 million tonnes of rutile, 19.75 million tonnes of leucoxene, 13.15 million tonnes of monazite, 38 million tonnes of zircon, 217.83 million tonnes of garnet and 278.48 million tonnes of sillimanite.
 
Beach sand mineral resources have been established in coastal and red sand deposits across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal and Jharkhand.
 

More From This Section

justice, court

Orissa High Court asks MHA to frame policy on freezing bank accounts

Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, GLP-1 drugs, semaglutide, tirzepatide, weight loss drugs

CDSCO asks drugmakers to stop GLP-1 obesity awareness ad campaigns

Uber, Uber Bike, Moto rebrand, two-wheelers, bike taxis, Rapido, Ola, Bengaluru regulations, Karnataka High Court, Uber Courier, gig economy, traffic congestion

Gig workers warn LPG, CNG shortage may hit Ola, Uber, Rapido ridespremium

Russian oil, India, crude oil

India to soon receive crude, LNG cargoes amid West Asia supply crunch

donald trump, trump, crypto

Trump announces Reliance-backed refinery in Texas under $300 bn deal

Topics : minerals Mining industry Mining in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks in Focus TodayAgniveer Registration 2027Is Instagram Down? Gold-Silver Price TodayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance