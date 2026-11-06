India's sugar production has reached 1.28 million tonnes in the 2026-27 sugar season, with 184 mills starting crushing operations across the country as of November 5, compared with 154 mills during the corresponding period last year, according to the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (Isma).

Production stood at 320,000 tonnes on November 5, 2025. The increase this season has been driven by the early start of crushing operations, particularly in Maharashtra, and the gradual resumption of operations in other major sugar-producing states.

Isma said comfortable opening stocks from the previous season, along with higher early-season production, would ensure adequate sugar supplies for domestic consumption during the festive season.

Maharashtra leads sugar production

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of operational sugar mills so far, with 136 factories starting crushing operations and producing 1.078 million tonnes of sugar as of November 5.

During the corresponding period last year, 101 mills had started operations in the state, producing 123,000 tonnes of sugar.

In Uttar Pradesh, 19 mills in the western and central regions have started crushing operations, producing 20,000 tonnes of sugar. Most of the remaining factories in western Uttar Pradesh are expected to begin operations over the next few days, while factories in central Uttar Pradesh are likely to start after Diwali.

Karnataka has reported sugar production of 90,000 tonnes from seven factories that continued operations from the special season. The state's factories are expected to begin their main-season operations shortly following the resolution of issues involving farmers.

In Tamil Nadu, seven factories continuing from the special season have produced 64,000 tonnes of sugar. Meanwhile, 12 mills have started operations in Gujarat and three in Telangana.

Isma expects the number of operational mills and the pace of sugar production to increase further in the coming days as more factories begin crushing, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Isma says domestic supplies remain comfortable

Deepak Ballani, director general of Isma, said the sugar season had started on a positive note, with production reaching 1.285 million tonnes as of November 5.

He said India had approximately 3.6 million tonnes of carryover stocks from the previous season. With fresh production gathering pace, the country was in a comfortable position to meet domestic sugar requirements.

"Crushing operations are expected to expand further with most factories in Western Uttar Pradesh commencing operations over the next couple of days, followed by Central Uttar Pradesh after Diwali. In Karnataka, factories are also set to commence their main-season operations following the resolution of farmer-related issues. With the progressive commencement of crushing across these states, sugar production will increase substantially in the coming weeks," Ballani said.