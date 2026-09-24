India tech funding rises 7% to $10.3 billion in first nine months of 2026

Tech startups in India raised $10.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, registering a 7 per cent increase over the $9.7 billion raised in the same period a year earlier, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Enterprise applications, fintech, and enterprise infrastructure emerged as the top-performing sectors.

The increase in funding was witnessed even as the number of funding rounds, first-time funded companies, and new soonicorn (soon-to-be-unicorn) additions declined sharply.

In the first nine months of this calendar year, there were 1,134 funding rounds, down 38 per cent from 1,838 a year earlier. Deal activity was concentrated as the period saw 18 rounds of $100 million or more, led by Nxtra’s $1 billion private equity round, Neysa’s $600 million Series B round, and CRED’s $540 million Series H funding round.

The pullback was sharpest at the top of the funnel. Seed funding fell 37 per cent to $698 million, while early-stage funding rose 27 per cent to $4.2 billion and late-stage funding held roughly steady at $5.4 billion.

First-time funded companies dropped 30 per cent to 338, and Series A and beyond rounds fell 23 per cent to 409, pointing to a market that is backing proven companies over new entrants even as headline dollars edge higher.

India minted six new unicorns, up 50 per cent from four in the same period a year earlier. These new unicorns raised an average of $101 million before their unicorn round, less than half the $205 million averaged in the first nine months 2025.

In terms of initial public offerings (IPOs), there were 29 IPOs this year, unchanged from last year, alongside 91 acquisitions, down 31 per cent from 131. Both exit routes are opening up far earlier in a company’s life. The average time from first funding to IPO fell to 8.5 years from 13.7 a year earlier, and the average time to acquisition dropped to 6.9 years from 14.7.

Bengaluru remained India’s dominant funding hub, capturing 43 per cent of all tech capital with $4.4 billion, up from 38 per cent a year earlier. Mumbai followed at $1.8 billion (18 per cent share), ahead of Gurugram at $1.6 billion, whose share doubled from 8 per cent to 16 per cent.