India terms attack on vessel unacceptable as tankers cross Hormuz

As New Delhi hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi for the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet, two India-bound liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the last 48 hours, while an Indian-flagged ship came under attack off the coast of Oman on Wednesday. India termed the attack on Haji Ali, an Indian dhow or a mechanised sailing vessel (MSV), during its voyage from Somalia to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as “unacceptable”. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “deplored the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted”.

“India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided,” the MEA said.

The vessel came under attack in the early hours of Wednesday in Omani waters, leading to a fire onboard the wooden vessel and its subsequent sinking. Indian officials said all 14 crew members onboard Haji Ali were safely rescued by the Omani Coast Guard and have reached Dibba Port in Oman. India thanked the Omani authorities for rescuing the crew, which will be brought back to India soon.

The two India-bound vessels that transited the Strait of Hormuz are LPG tanker Symi, which passed through on May 13, while NV Sunshine safely crossed the waterway on Thursday.

Indian officials said Symi, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel carrying 19,965 tonnes of LPG, is expected to arrive at Kandla in Gujarat on May 16. NV Sunshine, a Vietnam-flagged vessel carrying 46,427 tonnes of LPG cargo, is expected to arrive at New Mangalore on May 18. The cargo on both vessels belongs to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Symi emerged in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after turning off its transponder, while NV Sunshine — loaded with LPG at the UAE's Ruwais refinery — followed suit hours later after transmitting its location east of Iran's Larak Island before going dark. Since early March, 13 India-flagged vessels — including 12 LPG tankers and one crude oil tanker — have crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived in India on Wednesday evening, participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet on Thursday, and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his counterparts from other BRICS member countries on Thursday. In his comments at the BRICS meeting, Araghchi urged the grouping to condemn the US and Israel’s military campaign against Tehran and sought India’s backing to forge a consensus on a joint statement.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, who has also been in India for BRICS preparatory meetings, told the media on Wednesday that Iranian authorities are working to facilitate the passage of the remaining vessels bound for India, and that Iran considers India a friend.

Several foreign-flagged energy tankers carrying cargo for India have also arrived from the Persian Gulf after transiting the strategic waterway. At least 12 Indian vessels remain stranded in the Gulf, along with multiple foreign ships transporting India-bound cargo.