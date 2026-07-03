India among lowest-cost solar markets, beats China on PV power cost: IRENA

India emerged as one of the world's lowest-cost major solar power markets in 2025, with the cost of utility-scale solar photovoltaic electricity lower than that of China, according to a new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

In a report released in March this year, the agency had ranked India third globally in installed solar power capacity, fourth in wind power and fourth in total renewable energy capacity, as reported by Business Standard

The levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) from solar PV in India stood at $35 per megawatt hour (MWh) in 2025, compared with $36 per MWh in China and $37 in Brazil, the report showed. The global weighted average was significantly higher at $44 per MWh.

The findings come as renewable power costs globally begin to stabilise after more than a decade of steep declines. The global average cost of solar power remained unchanged at $44 per MWh in 2025, while onshore wind costs fell to $33 per MWh and offshore wind to $78 per MWh.

Since 2010, the cost of solar PV has declined by 89 per cent, while onshore and offshore wind costs have fallen by 71 per cent and 63 per cent, respectively. More than 90 per cent of newly commissioned utility-scale renewable projects in 2025 generated electricity at a lower cost than the cheapest new fossil-fuel alternative.

IRENA said cheaper equipment and lower installation costs were increasingly being offset by higher financing costs and slightly lower capacity factors. National economic conditions now explain about 2.3 times as much variation in financing costs as the choice of technology, highlighting the growing importance of affordable capital and policy stability.

Battery storage costs record sharp decline

One of the most significant findings of the IRENA report is the sharp fall in battery storage costs. The installed cost of four-hour utility-scale batteries declined by nearly 30 per cent in 2025 to around $140 per kilowatt hour, about 95 per cent below 2010 levels. Costs in China fell below $70 per kWh.

Falling battery prices are enabling installation of hybrid renewable energy systems. The cost of solar-plus-battery systems offering 95 per cent reliability fell below $85 per MWh at high-quality sites in 2025, from more than $100 per MWh in 2020, the report estimated.

According to IRENA, around a quarter of all newly commissioned utility-scale solar capacity globally was paired with battery storage in 2025.

The report said the global renewable power additions had crossed 690 GW in 2025, about a fifth higher than the previous year. Solar accounted for more than 500 GW of the additions, while wind contributed around 160 GW.

“The use of renewables avoided 8.4 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and saved $480 billion in fossil-fuel costs in 2025,” IRENA report claimed.