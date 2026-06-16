Indian biogas turns price-competitive with LNG for the first time

If all of India’s waste could be processed today, it would yield as much as 60 million tons of equivalent LNG a year, Gaurav Kedia, chairman, Indian Biogas Association told Business Standard. India currently imports 24-25 million tons of LNG annually, according to oil ministry data.

Improved competitiveness of biogas--a cleaner-burning fuel derived by processing organic municipal waste, parali or press mud from sugarcane factories among others—relieves pressure on the government to offer better rates for the fuel. The government is weeks away from announcing a new policy to revive a struggling biogas business. Of the 5,000 biogas production units planned in 2018 to be in place by 2023 producing 15 million tons of the fuel annually, only 209 units are in operation, producing less than 100,000 tons of the biofuel, according to oil ministry data.

Since the West Asian war commenced in March, the price of biogas has become $4-$8 per million Btu cheaper than imported LNG—a reduction of up to 30 percent—compared to a premium of $5-$6 per million Btu in early 2026, senior industry officials said. The reversal occurred after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas passageway in West Asia, sending imported LNG rates higher by 50-100 percent.

Importantly, the price of biogas remains constant for the contract period unlike imported LNG, unaffected by the exchange rate or the price of oil or that of any gas index, Kedia said . But the price that fertilizer units, industries, or CNG vehicles pay for imported LNG is volatile—it changes in line with oil prices, the US natural gas benchmark Henry Hub, Europe’s TTF and the rupee-to-dollar exchange rate. For instance, the rupee has depreciated against the dollar by over 5 percent since January, increasing LNG prices; however, the rate of biogas transacted in Indian rupees is unchanged.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs upgraded Asian LNG price forecasts for the second half of the year by 15 percent due to a sharp rebound in demand for LNG by China and South Korea. The bank notes that, primarily due to recent geopolitical shocks and shifting global energy security, LNG is expected to remain significantly more expensive in Asia over the coming years compared to pre-crisis baselines. This continues to keep Indian biogas competitive at current price levels.

India’s Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) contract biogas from domestic producers at Rs75-₹80 per kg (excluding taxes and equivalent to $14-$16 per million Btu), Kedia told Business Standard. Traders at state-run oil companies said that the price of imported LNG has doubled since February to over $20 per million British thermal units. GIXI, India’s gas pricing index, averaged $18.49/MMbtu in May, 12 percent higher than in April.

Factories in Morbi, Gujarat--a hub for ceramic tiles production that accounts for 4 percent of India’s gas consumption--agreed to pay ₹73 per standard cubic metre (equivalent to $20 per million Btu) for imported LNG compared to ₹41/scm in the pre-war period, according to a report by DAM Capital. Prices were as much as $22 per million Btu in March, but have since softened now to $17-$18 range, said Maqsood Shaikh CEO of Ultra Gas & Energy, a leading player in LNG retail.

India’s Petronet LNG paid only around $10 per MMbtu for term LNG supplies delivered from the Middle East prior to the conflict in West Asia. Spot supplies averaged around $11 per MMbtu, the traders said.

Relief to new policy

India’s upgraded biogas policy, expected to be issued in a few weeks to revive the country’s biogas sector, addresses two issues, industry officials said. The first goal is to accelerate biogas adoption, aligning with the government's focus on Aatmanirbharta, after attacks on Qatar—India's biggest LNG supplier—disrupted 41 percent of the country’s LNG supplies by Iran. The shortfall sent Indian state oil companies scrambling for supplies from alternate sources at landed rates exceeding $20 per million Btu, two senior traders at state refiners said.

The government may advance the 5 percent blending schedule for compressed biogas (CBG) with conventional gas by a few years, Kedia said. The original mandate for 5% blending of CBG with CNG (transport) and PNG (domestic) segments of the CGD sector, scheduled to start in FY29. Until then, the blending ratio advanced in stages, beginning with 1 percent last fiscal year. (India has achieved a 20% blending of ethanol with petrol because of strict mandates and incentives.

Also, the government plans to take over the pricing of biogas on a nationwide basis, as it has done in the case of ethanol, notifying different rates for biogas derived from different feedstocks, another senior industry official said. The rate may be higher than the existing ₹75-80 per kg agreed to between OMCs and biogas producers. The idea is to divert some of the $13.3 billion paid last fiscal for 24 million tons of the fuel, according to oil ministry data.

From waste to wonder