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Indian firms spent over ₹17,000 crore on environmental CSR over last decade

Environmental CSR spending recovered after the pandemic but remains concentrated among a few large firms and falls well short of India's climate financing needs, a Sattva report said

CSR, Corporate Social Responsibility

Environmental CSR is anchored by a relatively small group of large contributors, with 68 companies accounting for more than 40 per cent of total environmental CSR spending | Photo: Shutterstock

Hemlata Samant
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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Companies in India deployed ₹17,377 crore on environmental Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) over the last decade, around 8.4 per cent of the total CSR spending, but the investment was highly concentrated among a few large firms, according to a new report.
 
The report, A Decade of Green Spending, by Bengaluru-headquartered Sattva Consulting, released today, stated that environmental spending recovered from a pandemic low of 4.4 per cent but remains behind health and education, and that a significant misalignment exists between where money is spent and where climate risk is highest.
 
The report said achieving the vision of a climate-resilient, inclusive economy under Viksit Bharat 2047 and India's Net Zero 2070 commitment will require an estimated $10 trillion investment in climate solutions, and CSR capital offers corporate India an avenue to contribute to this transition.
   
"Environmental CSR spending currently stands at ₹17,377 crore, a small share of the estimated $2.5 trillion required to meet India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by 2030," the report stated.
 
Based on an analysis of high-value projects worth over ₹50 lakh in 2023-24, funding is largely directed towards water management, renewable energy and plantation activities, with portfolios dominated by small-ticket, multi-location interventions rather than large-scale or place-based solutions.

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The resurgence of environmental CSR in the past few years has been supported by strong policy and market tailwinds, ranging from renewable energy and electric vehicle adoption to growing demand for water efficiency, climate-resilient agriculture and disaster preparedness.
 
It said around 38 per cent of all high-value project funding went to just three traditional categories: water management (15 per cent), renewable energy (12 per cent) and biodiversity (11 per cent), while air quality received negligible funding (only ₹14 crore, or 5 per cent) of the high-value project pool.
 
"Only 22 per cent of all companies direct their CSR towards environment-focused initiatives. Participation increases significantly with budget size, becoming nearly universal among the largest firms," the report said.
 
As a result, environmental CSR is anchored by a relatively small group of large contributors, with 68 companies accounting for more than 40 per cent of total environmental CSR spending. However, smaller contributors tend to prioritise the environment more strongly within their portfolios.
 
Further, among the 4,792 largest companies where environmental CSR spending is concentrated, European-headquartered multinational companies (MNCs) show the highest participation, at about two-thirds, compared with 54 per cent of Indian firms. 

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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