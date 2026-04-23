Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian cotton yarn makers gain as demand surges amid Iran war disruptions

Indian cotton yarn makers gain as demand surges amid Iran war disruptions

As the war in West Asia disrupted trade routes, cotton supplies to China from other countries declined, making India a preferred and nearby sourcing point

cotton yarn maker

Also, the rupee has weakened about 7 per cent against the yuan this year, making Indian cotton yarn imports cheaper for Chinese buyers | Image: Canva

Reuters RAJKOT/AHMEDABAD
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Supply chain and fuel disruptions triggered by the war in West Asia have dealt a heavy blow to many Indian factories, but cotton yarn ​makers like Fiotex Cotspin are increasing production amid unprecedented demand from clients in China.

India ​is the world's second-largest cotton producer after China, which however relies on imports for roughly 15 per cent of ‌its raw cotton and about 20 per cent of its yarn to meet demand.

As the war in West Asia disrupted trade routes, cotton supplies to China from other countries declined, making India a preferred and nearby sourcing point, Indian traders said.

 

Combined with tight domestic cotton supply, delays in shipments coming from the US and Brazil have driven a rapid rise in Chinese imports of imported yarn.

Also, the rupee has weakened about 7 per cent against the yuan this year, making Indian cotton yarn imports cheaper for Chinese buyers. Ripple Patel, managing director of spinning mill Fiotex in the western Indian state of Gujarat, said his export order book has grown by 40 per cent in recent months, and his factory is at 100 per cent capacity utilisation, compared to 90 per cent earlier.

Also Read

container, ships, port

DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on rayon yarn imports from China

Shree Ram Twistex IPO

Shree Ram Twistex IPO opens Feb 23: Check price band, issue size, key dates

Axis Bank Q4 results preview

Axis Bank Q4 results preview: Profit, NIM, dividend, fund raise on radar

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 500 pts at pre-open, Nifty tests 24,200; Brent above $100

Strait of Hormuz

31 ships turned back as US enforces blockade against Iran: CENTCOM

"As exports are more viable in profit ‌realisation, we have increased its share ... Orders have already been booked until June," Patel told Reuters.

China's National Textile and Apparel Council declined to comment on the rising imports from India.

Many manufacturing hubs in India have suffered due to shortages of commercial gas and an increase in the prices of inputs like plastics and industrial spare parts.

But spinning mills have been spared fuel disruptions as they largely run on grid or solar electricity, industry executives said.

Five-fold jump

Around 1,500 containers - carrying 30,000 tonnes of cotton yarn - are sailing from India to China each month since November, compared to ​an average 300 containers earlier, said Rahul Shah, co-chair of Textiles Committee in Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The war's ‌impact on polyester supplies has made cotton more attractive, with shipments further bolstered by a declining rupee. Shah said numerous spinning mills in Gujarat will continue exporting similar quantities through April and May to capitalize on ​the surge in ‌demand from China.

However, it is the Gujarat mills that are taking the most advantage since they are close to both ‌cotton-growing areas and ports.

The southern state of Tamil Nadu houses thousands of spinning mills, but they face higher transport costs because raw cotton has to be sourced from western and central India.

"There is a cost involved for ‌us. We ​have to take ​it to the port...that is the reason why export is not very favourable," said Vishnu Prabhu, joint managing director at garment maker K.M. Knitwear in Tamil Nadu, which also operates a spinning mill ‌as part of its backward ​integration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Medical device, Medical instrument

Medical device makers push 'fair pricing' model amid MRP concernspremium

To forge a bond with India, the Comité Champagne team travelled to Darjeeling where, in addition to seeing an Indian election at close quarters, it signed a memorandum of understanding with some of the bigger tea estates such as Makaibari

Champagne decants into India's smaller cities, widening its market basepremium

Odisha Cabinet Meeting

Odisha clears ₹124 crore spinning unit in Balangir to boost textiles

Coal, Coal India

India coal output declines in FY26; March sees first drop in over a decade

gaming

Govt notifies online gaming rules, to set up governing authority

Topics : cotton yarn exports cotton prices cotton yarn Yarn Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026 TomorrowTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table