Indian cruise players add capacity as bookings rise ahead of festive season

They are adding capacity, new ships and routes, which continue to be heavily underpenetrated.

“India is witnessing a significant evolution in its cruise industry with growing consumer acceptance and increasing demand for experience-led holidays,” said Jurgen Bailom, president and chief executive officer (CEO), Cordelia Cruises.

“The festival and year-end travel period is an important part of our marketing calendar, and our investment has evolved as the cruise category itself has grown in India,” he added.

The domestic ocean and coastal cruise market grew at a CAGR of about 8 per cent between FY20 and FY25 to ₹830 crore and is projected to expand to ₹1,820-2,250 crore by FY31, implying a strong CAGR of about 20-25 per cent over FY26-31, according to Crisil Intelligence.

The number of cruise passengers in the country stood at 477,676 in 2025, with domestic passengers accounting for 89 per cent and international passengers making up the rest.

From 2023 till 2025, the passenger count has risen by over 10 per cent, while total operating vessels have gone up to 253 in FY24 from 227 in FY23, data showed.

The surge in demand is being accelerated by higher ship deployments, fleet additions and changing travel preferences.

Indian travellers are increasingly opting for experience-led, immersive holidays over conventional destination-focused itineraries.

To capture this demand, Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd (WLTL), which operates Cordelia Cruises, is significantly scaling its fleet and operational network.

Having operated a single vessel, MV Empress, the company has entered into time charter agreements to induct two vessels: Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun, targeted for deployment in FY27 and FY28, respectively.

“The fleet addition of Cordelia Sky in 2026 and Cordelia Sun in 2027 will significantly increase available capacity and itineraries for Indian travellers,” said Bailom.

WLTL, which is among the domestic ocean cruise operators in India, is also expanding its itinerary portfolio. Beyond its core routes covering Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, Chennai, Puducherry, and others, the operator is expanding its offerings with new routes from Kochi to Colombo and Malé starting October 2026.

There are plans to add ports like Diu, Porbandar and Port Blair, alongside international expansion into Maldives, Indonesia, Australia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait and Mauritius.

Among outbound routes, travel major Thomas Cook (India) reported strong demand across short-haul Asian destinations. “Cruise holidays are seeing healthy interest ahead of the festival and year-end travel period. Shorter 3-7-night itineraries across Southeast Asia and West Asia continue to attract first-time cruisers,” said Neeraj Singh Dev, executive vice-president – ecommerce, India and short haul holidays, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel.

Dev said the cruise traveller base is expanding rapidly. “The cruise traveller base has broadened, with growing interest from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, alongside repeat cruisers exploring longer and more experiential journeys. The category remains significantly unexplored in India, giving it considerable headroom for growth,” he said.

“Our recent expansion into luxury Mediterranean sailings across France, Italy, Spain and Greece, along with expedition cruises in Antarctica and Arctic experiences such as the Northern Lights Icebreaker Cruise, reflects this growing appetite for more distinctive cruise holidays,” Dev added.

Similarly, Tirun Travel Marketing, which represents international cruise lines in India, is also seeing healthy interest in regional itineraries. CEO Varun Chadha said shorter sailings from Singapore and other parts of Asia remained attractive, particularly for families and multigenerational groups.

The Mediterranean continues to be a strong draw among Indian travellers, particularly at the beginning of the festival season in October, with some extended deployments continuing through the winter, Chadha said.

“However, India continues to be a relatively late-booking market. As the market matures, we need to move towards earlier planning, as seen in more established cruise markets,” he added.

Ben Bouldin, president, Greater China and managing director (MD), Asia at Royal Caribbean, said Indians travellers valued the ease of exploring multiple European destinations in one vacation pointing to a strong interest in multi-destination cruising.

According to findings of a study commissioned by the company, Indian travellers were keen on exploring food, dining and entertainment between destinations.

While long-term projections remain strong, the sector faced noticeable near-term pressure in FY26. It was hit by global macroeconomic uncertainties, fuel price changes, and geopolitical volatility that affected overall travel demand.

However, the growth trajectory will depend on the pace of port infrastructure development, operational efficiency of cruise liners, expansion by operators, fuel prices and wider adoption of cruise holidays among domestic travellers.

Government initiatives are expected to provide another tailwind. The Cruise Bharat Mission aims to double cruise passenger traffic by 2029 through infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity and policy support.

Complementary frameworks, such as Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, outline extensive long-term investments in port modernisation, last-mile connectivity, and digital processing.