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Home / Industry / News / Indian digital ad market likely to double to $22 bn by 2030, says report

Indian digital ad market likely to double to $22 bn by 2030, says report

US holds the largest share at around 46% of global digital ad spend in 2025, followed by China at around 24% share

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The share of India is around 1 per cent at present | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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The digital advertisement market in India is likely to double in the next five years, reaching up to $22 billion by 2030, market research firm Redseer Consulting said on Friday.

According to the latest report released by Redseer, digital advertising spend growth is outpacing the broader economy with the segment accounting for 70-75 per cent of total global ad spend in 2025 and is growing at 3-5 times the pace of global real GDP in 2025.

"Indian digital ad market is currently at $11 billion in 2025. It is projected to grow at 10-15 per cent compound annual growth rate in the range of $19 billion to $22 billion by 2030," Redseer Consulting senior consultant Madhav Gulati told PTI.

 

Geographically, the United States holds the largest share at around 46 per cent of global digital ad spend in 2025, followed by China at around 24 per cent share.

The share of India is around 1 per cent at present, according to the report.

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According to the report, mobile dominates within digital, commanding over 65 per cent share.

"Mobile accounts for 65-70 per cent of all digital ad spends, and within mobile, in-app advertising commands 80-85 per cent share in the US and is growing faster than the broader mobile category," the report said.

The report said that tech giants Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, and a few others operate walled garden ecosystems that account for approximately 70-80 per cent of the programmatic digital advertising spends globally.

The open ecosystem which includes firms like Inmobi, unity Ads, OpenX, where brands transact programmatically with the broader universe of publishers via ad platform intermediaries, accounts for the remaining 20-30 per cent of digital ad spends, the report said.

The report projects that the next phase of advertising will be shaped by --privacy-driven targeting, AI-native campaign execution, and a growing divide between fast adopters and laggards.

"The winners will be those who embed AI across their stack, build strong first-party data flywheels, and reduce dependence on walled gardens," the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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