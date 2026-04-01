Indian drugmakers may lose up to $750 million if Iran war drags on

Initially seen as a short-term disruption, the impact was expected to result in a temporary loss of $150–200 million.

A pharma executive told Business Standard that the situation now appears far more severe than originally estimated. Given the widespread attacks from both sides, supply chains are likely to remain affected for an extended period.

“If we assume the war continues until the end of April, the impact could last at least six months, resulting in losses of $500 million to $750 million,” said Namit Joshi, chairman of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil).

India exported pharma products worth $1.75 billion to the West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region, accounting for around 5.7 per cent of its total pharma exports of $30.38 billion in 2024-25 (FY25).

Major export destinations in FY25 included the United Arab Emirates ($378.54 million), Iraq ($228.41 million), Egypt ($212.84 million), and Saudi Arabia ($211.73 million).

“The WANA region and parts of Africa are key growth markets for Indian pharma, and geopolitical instability in these areas can lead to volatility in freight availability, payment cycles, and distributor inventory planning,” said Nikkhil K Masurkar, chief executive officer of Mumbai-based Entod Pharmaceuticals.

Executives said the conflict may squeeze margins for smaller exporters operating on tight pricing structures or tender-driven contracts, due to rising freight and insurance costs.

“In some cases, exporters may also need to absorb part of the increase in logistics costs to maintain long-term distributor relationships,” Masurkar said.

While the impact on the top line may be limited, given that pharmaceuticals are essential products, bottom-line pressures could be more pronounced for smaller exporters with less flexibility in supply-chain planning.

Drugmakers are also facing rising input costs, as the pharma solvent and packaging supply chains rely heavily on crude oil and gas.

“Any disruption in these areas will severely affect the active pharma ingredients and packaging industries, with knock-on effects on both exports and domestic manufacturing,” Joshi said.

Masurkar added that the industry is currently witnessing input cost variations of 3–7 per cent in certain categories, depending on the molecule type, supplier geography, and existing procurement contracts.

“Over time, companies may rebalance pricing or optimise logistics routes to stabilise margins,” he said.

To mitigate the impact, experts suggest creating a dedicated health security corridor between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council, with green-channel logistics to ensure continuity of critical supplies.

“This should be complemented by a pooled war-risk insurance mechanism and a dynamic freight equalisation fund for essential medicines,” said Sanjaya Mariwala, executive chairman and managing director of OmniActive Health Technologies.