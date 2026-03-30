Indian fuel exports slump as Europe shipments crash after sanctions, war

Indian refiners, led by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) , the country's biggest exporter of oil products, dispatched the lowest supplies of fuels ever to Europe during the month at 18,000 barrels per day (bpd), 80 per cent lower month-on-month (M-o-M) and 94 per cent lower year-on-year (Y-o-Y). India exported 89,000 bpd of fuels to Europe in February this year and 286,000 bpd in March 2025, according to maritime data provider Kpler. March was the lowest ever, barring a blip in June 2020 when exports to Europe were virtually nil.

Europe dragged down India’s overall exports by 12 per cent in March M-o-M or by 140,000 bpd to 1 million bpd. The continent also dragged India’s overseas sales down by 200,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2026 to 1.09 million bpd (mbpd) compared to 1.29 mbpd in 2025, Kpler data showed.

It is unclear if sales to Europe will rebound because industry sources said that the latest sanction by the EU banning imports of fuels made from Russian crude oil from January has hurt India’s sales. A senior refining official said the ban doesn’t really matter to state-run companies because Europe was serviced by Reliance. Reliance declined to comment on market matters. Moreover, drone attacks by Ukraine last week on Russian Baltic Sea ports and refineries have hurt exports of fuels from Russia, with Moscow planning to ban gasoline exports from Tuesday (March 31).

“Lots of fuel exports from the Middle East has stopped and normalisation will take time. So, I think, Europe should bounce back,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president at ratings agency Icra. Europe needs Reliance because the refiner supplied as much as 15 per cent of diesel and jet fuel imports in 2025, shipping data showed. Alternatively, the EU will turn even more dependent on fuels from the US, he added.

The EU imposed stringent sanctions, banning imports of fuels like diesel and jet fuel made from Russian oil from January unless exporting facilities separate their production lines to one using Russian oil and the other for non-Russian oil.

There is a so-called "T2" paperwork, where fuels that cleared Customs in an EU member state can circulate freely within the EU — meaning a shipment cleared by Customs in the Netherlands can circulate in France or Germany, according to UK industry publication Argus. But other buyers require additional paperwork, like the Energy Leap clause, with paperwork showing that no part of the refinery has used Russian crude oil in the 60 days prior to loading, Argus said.

But two senior Indian refining sources said that some large traders and oil companies in Europe were interpreting EU sanctions incorrectly, because both of Reliance’s facilities in the Jamnagar refinery complex are owned by different entities. In Europe, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Turkey have accepted cargoes dispatched by Reliance this year, Kpler data showed, and sources said.

Reliance's refineries use different crude loading platforms, pipelines, and equipment, officials said. A Reliance official had said that the refiner stopped processing Russian oil at its 704,000 bpd refinery located in the special economic zone (SEZ) since November 2025, reflecting a 150 days gap since it processed Russian oil as of March 30, 2026. The 660,000 bpd domestic tariff area (DTA) plant continues to use Russian oil, shipping data showed. Reliance imported 382,000 bpd of Russian oil this month, 19 per cent of India’s near 2 mbpd in imports.

Export tax In addition to declining sales to Europe, Reliance faces further pressure from the latest tax on exports of diesel and jet fuel. The government last week imposed an effective levy of ₹21.5 per litre on diesel and ₹29.5 per litre on jet fuel, expected to net ₹15 billion a week, according to government estimates.

India’s export taxes are equivalent to $36 per barrel on diesel and $50 per barrel on jet fuel, US bank Citi said in a note. Analysts reckon such cracks or profits from processing crude into fuels are close to $70 per barrel on diesel and jet fuel, reflecting huge margins on offer despite taxes. The FOB (free on board) price of diesel doubled to $179 a barrel in March compared to $86 a barrel in February, reflecting how the war in West Asia has led to shortage of petroleum products and sent prices of diesel and jet fuel soaring, oil ministry data showed. The FOB price includes the cost of the crude oil or refined product, plus transport to the port and loading costs.

An immediate outcome of the festering war was RIL boosting its share of India’s fuel exports by 5 percentage points at the cost of state-run refiners, which were informally told to focus on meeting domestic demand, two senior refining officials said. In March, Reliance had an 83 per cent share of the export market compared to 78 per cent in February, according to calculations based on Kpler data.